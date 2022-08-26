How many stickers are on the 2022 World Cup album? How much does it cost to complete? Look

Tradition among collectors on duty, the world cup sticker album has already become a fever among football fans. The prices of the album, inclusive, vary between BRL 44.90 – in the hardcover version – and BRL 12.00 – in the regular version.

Furthermore, packages with 5 figurines – each – cost R$ 4.00. The value was considered high, since it is twice what it cost in 2018 (R$ 2.00) and quadruple what it cost in 2014 (R$ 1.00).

CHECK: How much does it cost to complete the Cup sticker album?

How many costumes are in the World Cup album?

To complete the World Cup 2022 albumthe collector will have to obtain 670 stickers. Are 50 special stickers – such as national team badges, classic players, cup, mascot and competition ball – and 80 rare.

In an ideal world, in which the collector obtained no repeated figures or managed to exchange all of them, it would be necessary to 134 little packages to complete the album. That is, the cost would reach BRL 536.00.

The most valuable stickers from the 2022 World Cup Album

Titled as “extra stickers”they will bring 20 different playersbeing 14 “legends” and 6 “newbies”in four versionswhich vary in rarity: burgundy; bronze; silver; and gold.

the figurines are not part from the “traditional” collection, that is, it is not necessary have them to complete the album, although, of course, the collector can paste it in the space intended for the player in question. In addition, the little packages they will be in will come with 6 figurineswhich further explains the term “extra”.

BUY THE CUP ALBUM ON AMAZON