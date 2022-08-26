How many stickers does the Album of the Cup have? See all the stickers on the album and how much it costs to complete the 2022 World Cup album

O album of World Cup 2022 was released on the day August 19that the price of BRL 44.90 in the version hard cover and BRL 12.00 in the regular version.

The little package, with 5 figurineswill cost BRL 4.00O double in 2018 and four times the value of 2014when they cost, respectively, BRL 2.00 and BRL 1.00.

HOW MANY FIGURES DO YOU HAVE AND HOW MUCH IT COST TO COMPLETE THE 2022 CUP ALBUM

the album of World Cup 2022 will have 670 stickersbeing 50 specialssuch as national team badges, classic teams, cup and mascot.

Therefore, it is necessary 134 little packages to complete the album, considering that the owner of the album will be able to exchange all the stickers that are repeated for one that has not been glued. If you do, the cost to complete the album is BRL 536.00 only in figurines.

THE EXTRA AND RARE FIGURES FROM THE 2022 CUP ALBUM

New from Panini, the publisher responsible for the illustrated book, the 2022 World Cup album features the “Extra Figurines” or “Extra Stickers”which are very rare and can cost a fortune in the collector’s market.

It can cost up to BRL 9,000.00 (the case of Neymar’s golden sticker in internet advertisements), the extra stickers are available at four versions with very small proportions per package.

an extra sticker BORDON every 190 little packages;

an extra sticker BRONZE every 317 little packages;

an extra sticker SILVER every 950 little packages;

an extra sticker GOLD every 1,900 little packages.

Neymar is one of the 20 players who will have a rare sticker in the Album of the Cup – PLAY / TWITTER



COCA-COLA FIGURES

Altogether, they are eight figurines specials from eight players many different. But they won’t come in packets, which explains why no one has them yet.

They will come along with products Cokeprobably on the bottle labels, but the official announcement has not yet been made, although some images of how the promotion will work have already been leaked.



The 2022 World Cup Album Coca-Cola Stickers – PLAY / TWITTER



GOLDEN CUP ALBUM

It was made available, in the pre-sale, through promotional combos, a golden album and numbered. According to collectors’ pages on social networks, they were produced only 5 thousand units of this version, which has a shiny golden cover.

Another version, also available on pre-order, brings the album silver.

