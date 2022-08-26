How the Justice League became the Zinho Streetcar

The militia of Luís Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, which was the target of an operation yesterday by the Federal Police and the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro), is the result of a strong expansionist policy that began when the Braga family took command of the Justice League and created a new paramilitary group.

The Justice League emerged in the west of Rio de Janeiro in the late 1990s. The militia —founded according to the Civil Police by Jerônimo Guimarães Filho, aka Jerominho, a former Rio councilor killed on the 4th by hooded men who fled in a car— started acting in a concentrated way, focusing on the exploitation of clandestine transport and intermediation of urban occupations.

Jerominho was arrested in 2007, when the leadership of the Justice League was shared with three other criminals —Ricardo Teixeira Cruz, aka Batman, arrested in 2009; Toni Ângelo de Souza Aguiar, arrested in 2013, and Marcos José de Lima, o Gão, arrested in 2014. All were military police officers.

Justice League is renamed The Firm. With the arrests, Carlos Alexandre Braga, Carlinhos Três Pontes, a former drug dealer who gained prestige among the members of the paramilitary group, assumes command of the new militia.

This is the first significant change observed in the group: for the first time, the leadership was not directly involved with the police structure.

Sociologist and professor at UFFRJ (Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro) José Cláudio Souza Alves, a militia scholar, explains that Carlinhos Três Pontes was the one who started the process of expanding the militia’s activities in the state and intensified the partnership with drug trafficking. drugs.

“There was an entry — at the end of 2014, already for 2015 — in the Baixada Fluminense, Itaguaí and Seropédica [cidades da região metropolitana] and, before 2018, they were already moving towards Nova Iguaçu. This is the main difference for the Justice League, which acted in a more concentrated way and was much less violent and aggressive than what we see today”, says the professor.

Family succession after death in operation. Carlinhos Três Pontes was killed in 2017 during a police operation against the militia. The leadership of the group then passed into the hands of Wellington da Silva Braga, Ecko, brother of Três Pontes. The group was renamed Tram do Ecko.

“Ecko was responsible for the explosion of militia expansion in RJ”, says the researcher.

Last year, Ecko also died as a result of a police operation to arrest him. The largest militia in RJ was then commanded by another member of the family: Zinho, brother of Ecko and Três Pontes. He remains at large despite yesterday’s operation.

Murder of relatives as a terrorism tactic. According to the sociologist, one of the consequences of the strong expansion of this militia is the internal rifts, which led to an intense dispute over territories, such as those observed between the gangs of Zinho and Danilo Dias Lima, Tandera, Ecko’s former right-hand man.

With the rivalry came an escalation of violence in militia actions across the state.

The breakup between Ecko and Tandera took place in late 2020, and when Ecko ends up dead, it intensifies even further between Zinho and Tandera. At this moment, what we see is the increase in forced disappearances and deaths. At the end of last year, the practice of killing relatives of militiamen began – there was a rule among them that did not allow that to happen. Relatives are killed as a terrorism tactic.”

José Cláudio Souza Alves, sociologist

Jerome’s death. Jerominho was killed amid an intensification of the war between militia groups in the west zone and an attempt to regain his influence in the region, according to the researcher.

“He was imprisoned for over ten years, he was weakened, and by the time he got out of prison, the old Justice League had already turned into a completely different militia. He tried to regain his power. He rehearsed a candidacy for mayor that was not for forward and with the base he had, he thought he could have influence again.”

According to the MP, exchanges of messages intercepted by the police show that militiamen were trying to interfere in the region. Some messages indicate that Jerominho’s group planned to kidnap one of Zinho’s daughters, but there is no concrete evidence about the plan.

To UOLlawyer Marcelo Cavalieri, who represented Jerominho, denied the former councilor’s involvement with militia groups.