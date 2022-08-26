How to reach R$ 1 million with real estate funds in 10 years? And at 30? – 08/26/2022

How to achieve an equity of R$ 1 million by investing in real estate funds?

In today’s column I bring simulations showing how much it would be necessary to invest per month in this type of asset to reach this amount over 10, 20 and 30 years.

The calculations already discount inflation and consider that the investor will not use the income, but will reapply the money that drips into the account in the form of dividends.

In 10 years: BRL 5,000 per month

To reach the value of R$ 1 million over ten years, it is necessary to invest approximately R$ 5,000 per month in real estate investment funds (FIIs).

The projections in this column consider the current median yield of the 65 most traded FIIs in the country, which is 10.12%.

In addition, the investor must reapply the income received from the FIIs each month. That is, when the income money falls into the account, it is necessary to reinvest in the same fund. That is, if in one month the fund generated R$ 100, in the following month it should invest R$ 5,100.

I am also starting from the premise that the investor will update the value of the contribution according to inflation. For example, if you start investing R$ 5,000 per month, and if inflation stays at 10% in the first year, from the 13th month onwards, you would need to increase the investment to R$ 5,500 per month.

In 20 years: BRL 1,400 per month

Note that when we double the accumulation period (from 10 to 20 years), the value of the contribution drops by no less than 72%. This is because the growth of your equity tends to rise exponentially.

To reach R$ 1 million with real estate funds over 20 years, it is necessary to invest R$ 1,400 per month.

In 30 years: BRL 500 per month

Yes, the monthly contribution drops 90% if you can wait 30 years instead of 10.

Investing R$ 500 per month, you reach R$ 1 million after three decades.

practical tip

You will not always be able to invest exactly the desired amount, as each share of an FII generally costs around R$100 and yields close to R$1 per month.

If your first contribution is BRL 500, for example, you will receive an income of BRL 5, which is insufficient to reinvest in most FIIs.

Given this, you will have to wait for the dividend value to accumulate around R$100 to buy a new share.

Scratchs

Investing in FIIs for such a long term, you run some risks. The main one is for the fund to reduce the distribution of earnings.

Another risk is that the FII does not keep up with inflation. In the long term, the most common is for the price of shares to exceed inflationary indicators, such as the IPCA. But this may not happen in some cases.

However, having a diversified portfolio, the tendency is that you greatly reduce the chances of loss. Your money will be spread over hundreds of properties and thousands of real estate receivables contracts.

Any questions?

If you have any questions about investments, send them to my Instagram profile. Your question may be the subject of this column in the future.