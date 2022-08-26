“I asked for…”; Gabriel Sater opens the game and exposes that he expected a different ending for Trindade in “Pantanal”

The actor, in an interview with “Gshow”, admitted that he was too attached to the character and did not make a point of hiding his sadness.

Trinityplayed by Gabriel Saterwon thousands of fans in “Pantanal”. The character fell in love with Sister (Camila Morgado) and never hid his pact with the devil, starring bizarre moments throughout the chapters. Afraid of the superpowers that his son will inherit from the cramulão, the outsider decided to abandon the pregnant redhead.

Saterin an exclusive chat with the “Gshow”admitted that he had hopes for another ending for his character, as he ended up creating a special affection for Trinity: “What a rollercoaster of emotions this past month has been. It’s the final stretch, and there was no change in the text. I didn’t know the finally-mind of Trindade, I had hope, because I got very attached”.

“I have been building this new life since November 2020”, said. The web also didn’t like the goodbye of Trinity and even Bruno Luperi, director, received criticism. Now, without the devil’s friend around, Sister will fall in love with Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), following and respecting the original plot of Benedito Ruy Barbosafirst shown in 1990.

“It was a beautiful scene (the farewell) with Camila, impactful, very difficult and important, I came with a heavy heart to the other studio. When we filmed the last one, I asked to do one more and another… until the director said: ‘Gabriel’s day closed’. It’s over with me. I will never wear this cape, the costume, it hurts not to live this emotion anymore”completed Gabriel.