“I didn’t like you at Globo…”

Lívia Andrade is the new hire of Globe and the presenter promises to shake the “Believe Who You Want”, frame of “Huck’s Sunday” which will feature a former employee of SBT as a juror. This Thursday (25), the blonde posted a video on Instagram in which she celebrates her arrival at Projac.

However, the followers were not very friendly in the comments of the post. Some profiles even accused Andrade of ‘stardom’. “I didn’t like you Globe!!!!!!!! You are critical and too smart to get involved in this circus,” said one citizen. “@liviaandradereal being livia…..GROSSSSA”, he claimed in the social network. “People when they need to go anywhere, even where they said not to go,” commented another.

Amidst the criticism, there were also fans who praised the decision of the influencer. “I’ve never seen you, I don’t know you, I’m not idolizing any famous people, but I tell you from the heart, I’m rooting for you, I’ve always admired your work, I think you’re true, charismatic and beautiful! Go there and rock it, you deserve it. God bless your new path.”

It is worth remembering that Lívia will participate in the attraction alongside Father Fabio de Mello and the lady Dea Luciamother of the comedian Paulo Gustavo. According to information from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the website “Em Off”, the artist’s salary at the Rio station will be R$10,000 per month, along with a portion of the program’s merchandising.