“I don’t think that’s me…”; Linn da Quebrada’s mother confuses daughter with another ex-BBB and goes viral on the web

The singer Linn da Quebrada and his mother, Lilia Anjos, entertained the web this past Wednesday (24) by going viral with an unusual moment. The duo gained evidence after the artist’s mother posted a photo on her Instagram profile declaring herself to her daughter.

It turns out that, in fact, Lilia got confused, and instead of publishing a photo with Lina, she published it with Ariadna Aranteswho coincidentally is also a former participant in the “Big Brother Brazil”. In the caption, the eldest commented on the woman’s face: “Me and my beautiful daughter! Thank God she operated on her face, it was beautiful!“.

In a tone of fun, the singer even commented on the photo joking: “Mom, I don’t think that’s me, is it?”. Lina’s mother then seemed to notice what she did and responded to the rapper’s comment quickly, asking for help to resolve it: “How do you erase it, daughter?”.

The case had repercussions among netizens, who shared the caption and viralized the publication with numerous memes and calling Lilia cute due to the statement. Ariadna, Lina’s new “sister” also commented on the photo, laughing at the situation: “I’m your daughter too, aunt!”.