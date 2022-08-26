“I hate it when I’m not pregnant”

Being a mother in a house with 12 children and a grandson may sound like a real nightmare for many women, but it is an accomplishment for Veronica Merrett, who always dreamed of having a big family. The 37-year-old American, who lives in New York and split from her second husband last year, recently welcomed another member of her numerous offspring. The curious thing is that your oldest daughter will also become a mother in a few weeks and soon the family will have two babies.







– Photo: Reproduction @thismadmama/Instagram / Bebe.com

“I love being pregnant and I feel weird when I’m not”said in an interview with the English tabloid The Sun. “When I see those two pink lines [no teste de gravidez] it’s the happiest moment. To me, a child is worth more than a million dollars,” she said.

Due to a health condition, Veronica cannot take the contraceptive pill, but admits that she is not worried about using other ways to avoid new pregnancies. “I can’t get enough of being pregnant”, emphasizes. She also says that if she got married again, she would like to have more children, but at her current age, she thinks it won’t be possible.

“10 of my eleven children at the mall”, photo before the birth of daughter number 12

The fulfillment in maternity

At the age of 14, she became pregnant for the first time, shortly before ending her relationship with her eldest daughter Victoria’s father. Never considered abortion or giving up for adoption as options. “I was scared but I was very stubborn – I would be a better mother than any other,” she told the paper.

She even recalled the day they were told that, for participating in a government aid program, she would be prohibited from having more children. “I said, ‘I’m going to have 12 kids, what do you think of that?’ as a mean joke, but I never imagined I’d actually have so many kids. I didn’t know it was so fertile“, he finished.

Veronica is mother to Victoria, 23, Andrew, 19, Adam, 15, Mara, 13, Dash, 12, Darla, 10, Marvelous, 8, Martalya, 6, Amelia, 4, Delilah, 3, Donovan, 2, and Modi , Four months.