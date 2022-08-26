‘I hope that Moraes presents the rationale for the operation as soon as possible’, says Bolsonaro

President spoke about the PF operation, by order of the STF, against businessmen accused of sending suspicious messages

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday, 25th, that he is awaiting an opinion from the minister Alexandre de Moraesof Federal Supreme Court (STF)in relation to the determination given to Federal police to execute eight search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to businessmen accused of defending, in messages sent in a WhatsApp group, a coup d’état, in the event of the former president’s victory. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in elections 2022. During a weekly live, Bolsonaro said that everything indicates that the decision made by the minister was based on a newspaper report. “The secrecy of all of them was indeed broken. Eight businessmen. After that, cell phones were seized, goods were blocked”, begins the representative. “We expect Minister Alexandre de Moraes to present the rationale for this operation as soon as possible. Because now, I’m seeing, that the escalation against freedom, what I’ve always been talking about, has swelled on top of these entrepreneurs”, he commented.

Two eight businessmen accused, Bolsonaro says he is close to two of them. He also shows concern about Moraes’ actions. “They exchange information on WhatsApp with me and I really want to understand what is happening that no one knows. I made a note just now on my social media talking about exactly what is affecting this part of society, which in my opinion there is nothing left for us to really have a serious problem in Brazil caused by one person”.

The president also mentions that freedom of expression is constituted in article 220. “In its two paragraphs it is very clear that it is sacred. I won’t go into too much detail. We are now awaiting a fight between giants, with good lawyers, who are entitled to have access to the process. After all, accounts were blocked, phones were seized, and I know that these entrepreneurs, like others in Brazil, did not deserve this type of behavior from a person who should ensure compliance with the Constitution”, he concluded.