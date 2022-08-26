Ibovespa closes up 0.56%, heading outside before Powell’s speech; dollar is close to stability

The Ibovespa closed up 0.56% this Thursday (25), at 113,531 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market followed, in part, what was seen abroad.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, respectively, 0.98%, 1.41% and 1.67%. US Treasuries fell, giving relief to risky assets – 10-year bonds lost 7.5 basis points to 3.031%, and two-year bonds dropped 1.2 points to 3.374. %.

“Investors abroad are even more attentive to Jackson Hole, especially after the publication of the preview of the American gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter this Thursday, which brought greater fear in relation to the attitudes of Fed members”, evaluates Heitor Martins. , equity specialist at Nexgen Capital.

The US economy, according to the release, retreated 0.6% between April and June, lower than the 0.8% market consensus.

“The market, despite the approximation of Jerome Powell’s speech [diretor do Federal Reserve], was already pricing in a more aggressive speech in recent days. Today there was a smaller movement than had been happening, with the dollar delivering some of the recent appreciation, as well as the interest rate curve abroad”, highlights Stephan Kautz, chief economist at EQI Asset.

Today, several Federal Reserve directors spoke at the event that they hope to raise interest rates to between 3.5% and 4% – in addition to arguing that the fed funds stay at high levels longer.

The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of currencies of developed countries, fell 0.22%, to 108.43 points. Against the real, the dollar closed practically stable, with a slight increase of 0.02%, at R$ 5.111 in the purchase and at R$ 5.112 in the sale.

The Brazilian yield curve took the opposite direction amidst the uncertainties and registered its second consecutive day of highs. The DIs for 2023 had their rates up one basis point, to 13.72%, and those for 2025, seven points, to 12.11%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029, in the middle of the curve, saw their yields jump 13 and 10 points, to 11.85% and 11.95%, respectively. In the long end, the contract for 2031 gained 11 points, going to 12.04%.

Even with interest rates gaining strength, the companies in the consumer and tourism sectors registered the highest increases on the Ibovespa. The preferred shares of Alpargatas (ALPA4) rose 10.06%, those of Azul (AZUL4), 5.62% and those of Gol (AZUL4), 5.49%. Right behind came the common shares of Petz (PETZ3) and those of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), which rose 5% and 4%, in sequence.

Some commodity companies also helped push the rally, echoing news from Asia – Vale’s common shares (VALE3) rose 1.94% and Gerdau’s preferred shares (GGBR4), 1.44%.

“In China, first there was the announcement of the government’s stimulus package of nearly $250 billion, which was well-received amid doubts whether the giant will be able to recover its growth after being penalized by lockdowns”, comments Jennie Lie, strategist at XP Investimentos. “Then there was the news that US and Chinese lawmakers are working together so that Chinese companies in the US can be audited, which would avoid the lingering uncertainty that companies would be delisted.”

Among the main declines in the Ibovespa were the preferred shares of Eletrobras series B (ELET6), with a decrease of 1.78%, the preferred shares of Cemig (CMIG4), with a decrease of 1.71%, and the common shares of Engie (EGIE3), with minus 1.67%.

