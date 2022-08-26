Ibovespa Futuro operates slightly higher against New York, with the help of commodities

The futures Ibovespa operates higher in the first trades this Friday (26), opposite to the US premarket, supported by the rise in oil and ore abroad, before the speech by Fed President Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Investors are awaiting further information on the pace of monetary tightening from the Fed, with many expecting Powell to reiterate the central bank’s pledge to slow inflation by raising interest rates. Opinions are divided on whether the Fed will raise rates by 0.5 or 0.75 percentage points at its next monetary policy meeting in September.

At 9:15 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures maturing in October was up 0.31%, at 115,525 points.

In exchange, the commercial dollar had a drop of 0.05%, quoted at R$ 5.109 in the purchase and R$ 5.110 in the sale. The dollar futures for September had a low of 0.21%, at R$ 5.107.

Future interest declines at the longest points: DIF23 (January to 2023), 0.00 pp, at 13.72%; DIF25, -0.01 pp to 12.09%; DIF27, -0.03 pp, at 11.81%; and DIF29, -0.04 pp, at 11.92%.

In the domestic scenario, the National Construction Cost Index – M rose 0.33% in August, a percentage lower than the one calculated in the previous month, when the index registered a rate of 1.16%. With this result, the index accumulates an increase of 8.80% in the year and 11.40% in 12 months. The July Producer Price Index grew 1.21% compared to June. The accumulated in the year reached 11.46% and the accumulated in 12 months reached 18.04%.

On Wall Street, US futures indexes operate lower, reversing the gains of the previous session, waiting for one of the Fed’s favorite indicators: the personal consumption price index (PCE), for the month of July. The Refinitiv consensus points to a monthly increase of 0.3% compared to June and an increase of 4.7% on an annual basis.

Dow Jones futures were down 0.11%, S&P futures were down 0.24% and Nasdaq was down 0.33%.

Meanwhile, most Asian markets closed higher, with the exception of China’s Shanghai index, with market participants also awaiting a presentation by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole.

Europe

European markets operate in no clear direction, with attention focused on the Fed Chairman’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, as well as UK energy regulator Ofgem announcing its latest increase in the country’s energy price cap. , offering a grim look at the path of the deepening cost-of-living crisis and the outlook for inflation in the UK.

Ofgem said from 1 October its price cap will increase by 80% to £3,549 ($4,189.64) a year from its current level of £1,971 as a result of a continued rise in wholesale gas prices. .

The UK has been facing a historic cost-of-living crisis, the regulator warned that the situation would deteriorate further in 2023 and declined to offer estimates for further increases in January.

Investors from the bloc are also passing on the German consumer sentiment reading for September, along with French and Italian consumer confidence data for August.

