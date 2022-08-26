ICMS on telecoms: after Claro and Vivo, TIM also says it will compensate customers

After reports from InfoMoney reveal that telecom operators are not passing on the ICMS reduction to customers – and keeping the difference or charging the old rate -, TIM (TIMS3) also said this Thursday (25) that it will compensate its customers until November .

The positioning took place hours after Vivo (VIVT3) did the same and a day after Claro, the first telecom to admit the return of values ​​referring to the reduction of ICMS to consumers and say how it will do it — until the publication of the reports, the three companies did not say how the process would be.

Like Claro and Vivo, TIM also stated that there are operational difficulties to pass on the exemption and says that the process will be concluded by November (although the law that reduced ICMS on fuels, electricity, telecommunications and public transport has entered effective on June 23, for more than 2 months, and does not provide for any transition period).

“The reduction in bills for postpaid customers is being applied by billing cycles and will be finalized by the month of November,” TIM said in a statement. “Its execution imposes systemic and operational adaptations that TIM has been working on since the ICMS reduction was adopted by the states”.

The company says the effects of the exemption “will necessarily be applied in phases” and started with new customers. “Since August, new commercial plans with the discount have been offered in stores and on the company’s website, in addition to additional benefits” (see full position at the end of this article).

It also says that customers of prepaid plans “already benefit from the recharges made since August with the increase in the deductible” and that current customers of postpaid plans will be the last. “As the implementation of the measure requires this phasing, TIM, in respect of the entry into force of the new tax rule, will apply compensation to customers for whom it was not possible to apply the reduction in the invoices immediately”.

Despite the three companies citing “operational difficulties” and saying that they will pass on the ICMS reduction in phases, until November (and also return what was overcharged and/or pocketed), the São Paulo Finance and Planning Department Paul said to InfoMoney that “there is no transition period for the adequacy of the systems”.

“As provided in the SFP Newsletter of 06/27/2022, based on Complementary Law No. 194/2022 and on § 4 of article 24 of the Federal Constitution, such operations must be taxed at the rate of 18%, as of 06/23 /2022”, says the secretary.

Investigated companies

The change in posture of the telecoms takes place after Procon-SP and the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) announced, last week, the opening of investigations against operators, after the reports of the InfoMoney. In addition to Claro, TIM and Vivo, the two consumer protection agencies will also investigate Oi (OIBR3) and Sky.

Senacon is linked to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and Procon-SP is linked to the government of São Paulo. In an exclusive interview, the executive director of Procon-SP, Guilherme Farid, said that charging the old (and higher) rate was improper and that not passing on the ICMS reduction to the customer was “completely immoral”.

The first report, published this week, revealed that Claro, Vivo and Copel/Ligga Telecom are already paying a lower ICMS rate, but are not passing on the benefit to customers in at least 4 states (Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina and São Paulo).

The following day, a second report showed that Claro and TIM were still charging São Paulo customers the old, more expensive rate, despite the fact that the law that determined the tax reduction had been sanctioned more than 2 months ago.

The executive director of Procon-SP told the InfoMoney that, despite being “completely immoral” for companies to be pocketing the ICMS reduction (which was revealed by the first report), the most serious thing was the fact that telecoms were still charging customers a rate of 25%, and it was has already been reduced to 18% (which was revealed by the second).

Fariz stated that “this is a fraud” and that the consumer was “being deceived”. “Is it over there [a empresa] is describing in the invoice that that amount is being destined to pay the tax. This is serious, because it shows an undue charge, without legal support. It is false information to justify an improper charge”.

“She cannot indicate on the account an ICMS amount that is not collected, because this entry represents an improper charge from the consumer. So she can’t put 25% [sendo que a alíquota atual é de 18%]. This is a fraud, to speak a clearer name. The consumer is being deceived”, said the head of Procon-SP.

the first complaint

To reveal the telecoms that are already paying a lower rate of ICMS on their mobile telephony, internet and cable TV services in some states, but retaining the benefit of the exemption instead of passing it on to customers, the InfoMoney compiled accounts for Claro, Vivo and Copel/Ligga Telecom in 4 states: Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

In the four states, the new rates (from 17% to 18%) have been in effect since the end of June and the beginning of July. Invoices due in August already show this reduction in the tax paid, but the price charged to customers remained unchanged (see art below).

The biggest difference was found in a Copel/Ligga Telecom internet account, in Paraná: the ICMS rate dropped from 29% in the July account to 18% in the August one, which caused the tax paid to decrease from R$ 57.97 to R$35.98 in one month (a reduction of R$21.99). But the price of the account remained the same R$ 199.90.

If this difference had been passed on to the customer, the internet bill would have been reduced by 11% (from BRL 199.90 to BRL 177.91). Calculated in another way, it is as if Copel/Ligga Telecom had readjusted the price of the service by more than 12% without notifying the consumer.

the second complaint

In the second report, the InfoMoney revealed that Claro and TIM are sending bills due in August to customers in São Paulo where they continue to pay 25% ICMS on mobile telephony and passing this amount on to consumers (see art below).

Companies are adopting this practice despite the state having already reduced the rate to 18% on June 23, more than 2 months ago. In practice, they are paying more tax than they should and charging this extra cost to the consumer. If they had already reduced the rate, the customers’ bill could be cheaper.

In both situations, customers are being harmed because, in the case revealed on the 16th, the ICMS reduction is not reaching what it should; as revealed on the 18th, consumers are paying more tax than necessary.

See TIM’s position, released this Thursday (25):

Reducing the tax burden on telecommunications services is a measure of great importance for consumers and the sector.

At the same time, its execution imposes systemic and operational adaptations that TIM has been working on since the ICMS reduction was adopted by the States. Its effects will necessarily be applied in phases.

Since August, new commercial plans with the discount have been offered in stores and on the company’s website, in addition to additional benefits. The reduction in bills for postpaid plan customers is being applied by billing cycles and will be finalized by the month of November. Prepaid plan customers already benefit from recharges made since August with the increase in the franchise.

As the implementation of the measure requires this phasing, TIM, in compliance with the entry into force of the new tax rule, will apply compensation to customers for whom it was not possible to apply the reduction immediately on their invoices.

See Vivo’s position, released this Thursday (25):

Vivo reinforces that the reduction in the ICMS tax burden will be passed on to the consumer. The technical development of multiple systems and with plane-to-plane processing began in July, as soon as the first states announced the new rates.

Within this scenario, by September approximately 80% of customers should already be impacted by the reduction of amounts in the system, maintaining the processing of the invoice adjustment until the limit of November. Since the beginning of August, customers can purchase or migrate to plans with reduced tax burden, if they wish.

Additionally, compensation will be made for the amounts referring to the price reduction that could not be done immediately. The company sees that the reduction in the price on the invoice brings real benefits to the user and, therefore, has focused its efforts on this measure.

See Claro’s position, released on Wednesday (24):

Claro, focusing on the pillar of transparency, reaffirms its commitment to fully pass on to its customers the benefit of the ICMS reduction, resulting from Complementary Law No. 194/2022.

The complexity of the necessary systemic adaptations and the different times of accession of the States demanded a great effort and a transition period, which is close to completion.

Customers have already started to have the tax reduction passed on and, between September and November, they will receive a retroactive discount referring to the period of adjustments in the systems.

Initially, as the States adhered to the change, the reduction of the ICMS rate was implemented. At this stage, the adjustment of the systems also began to make it possible to review prices with the new rates.

In parallel, the process of transferring the ICMS reduction began. First, as of July, the transfer was made to services with less systemic complexity. And, in September, we will complete the transfer to the other services.

Finally, the reimbursement of the amount referring to the reduction related to services in which it was not possible to transfer immediately. In these cases, reimbursement will be made from September to November, depending on the invoice due cycle. This step requires a specific system development that also takes time.

For more information, customers can contact our service channels.

