‘If I had met Bruno, I wouldn’t have taken my son’s life’, says mother of driver killed in Rio

The Civil Police are looking for the two criminals involved in the Death of app driver Bruno Augusto Ferreira, 31 years old, which took place in Marechal Hermes, north of Rio de Janeiro, on June 21. The shooter was identified as Tiago da Silva Rosas, known as Burgão.

After the killer was recognized by the police, Bruno’s mother, Liliana Ferreira, vented. In the video, she talks about the loss of the young man, who, in the 90s, as a baby, participated in the soap opera Rent Belly.

"Another mother who is crying every day and will carry this pain for the rest of her life. I am very sorry for this boy. If he had known Bruno, he would not have taken my son's life", he said.





In images recorded by security cameras, it is possible to see that Bruno, who is in a car, is pursued by criminals on a motorcycle. When he stops the vehicle, he is hit on the head by Tiago. The duo then throws the boy’s body on the sidewalk, steals the car and runs away.

The victim’s car was found charred in Turiaçu, also in the north zone, two days after the crime. According to the police, Tiago has three criminal records for drug trafficking and works in the neighborhoods of Honório Gurgel and Coelho Neto. He had the temporary arrest decreed by the Justice.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Odair Braz Jr.