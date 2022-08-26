“If you paint a proposal, business will happen. Palmeiras wants to sell”; Nicola delivers reserve discarded by Abel that can be released by Verdão

Palmeiras did not make great investments in the last transfer window, but managed to reinforce Abel Ferreira’s squad. Alviverde brought specific pieces aimed at the sequence of the season and fans hope that the year ends with a few more titles in the trophy gallery of the São Paulo club.

The window is still open for some exits and the journalist Jorge Nicola updated the scenario in relation to the left-back George, which became the last option for the sector and is outside the plans of the technical commission. The player receives one of the highest salaries in the squad and Verdão wants to negotiate him to get rid of these very high monthly salaries.

“Jorge, if he paints a proposal, business will happen. Palmeiras wants to sell Jorge. I even said that the costs are close to R$ 1 million. Eduardo Uram, who is Jorge’s representative, guarantees that no, but as he came for free (from Monaco-FRA), with the right to gloves, salary and image rights, this composition is very high, one of the highest salaries do Palmeiras”, said Nicola on her YouTube channel.

The defender never performed as expected with the Palmeiras shirt, he had some injuries that also got in the way its best development in the field. In Verdão, Jorge was not even a shadow of that athlete who shone in Santos and also in Flamengo.

The player may also want to experience new airs, since he has not been working at Alviverde. The problem really is the large salary he receives, which makes it difficult for other clubs interested in his football to be able to afford these amounts.