In Jornal Nacional, Lula won and Bolsonaro tied, evaluates political scientist

The PT candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, pronounced himself “out of the bubble” in Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, and performed better than Jair Bolsonaro (PL). It could, however, have detailed answers about corruption at Petrobras and the choice of attorney general. The assessment is by political scientist Cláudio Couto, from FGV-EAESP.

When analyzing Lava Jato, the PT should, in Couto’s opinion, “have mentioned that several of those who returned money were Petrobras career employees” and highlighted “the mechanisms created in his government to prevent corruption”.

“The answer I liked the most was the one referring to the idea of ​​’us against them’, when he defends the divergence as something positive, healthy, necessary, and uses the image of football fans, considering that organized fans do not represent the whole”, said Couto in contact with Capital Letter.

Lula also did well in reinforcing that his economic policy differs from that applied by Dilma Rousseff and in citing the communist parties in Cuba and China and then saying that in democracies the situation is different. According to Cláudio Couto’s analysis, it is a way of rejecting attempts to associate the PT with left-wing authoritarianism.

“Lula managed to speak out of the bubble”, summarized the political scientist. “He may not have scored a rout, but he leaves with a more positive result than a draw. Bolsonaro drew, while I understand that Lula won. Maybe it was a 2-0, if we think of an image about a football score.”