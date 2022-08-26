In ‘Pantanal’, Zuleica’s secret is in danger of being discovered after the news of Guta’s pregnancy

In “Pantanal”, Guta (Julia Dalavia) tells Zuleica (Aline Borges) that she is pregnant with Marcelo (Lucas Leto), putting the nurse’s secret about her son’s paternity at risk. Worried, Tenório’s wife (Murilo Benício) will say that “it seems that misfortune, when it comes, always arrives in droves”. The two will be talking in a tragic tone when they are surprised by the farmer, who arrives wanting to know what the subject is that the two are talking about, in scenes that air this Saturday, the 27th.

Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Zuleica (Aline Borges) Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

The land grabber will be returning from José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm. He goes to the neighbor’s farm to try to convince Maria (Isabel Teixeira) to go back on her decision and settle the divorce amicably. But Maria doesn’t even want to hear what he has to say. She simply replies that whatever he has to say, he must do it through his lawyer. The villain returns home upset and has no idea that his daughter is pregnant.

