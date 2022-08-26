in September, transfers will take place in the last 10 days

In a few more weeks, the Federal Government is expected to start another round of program payments Brazil aid.

What many citizens really want to know is whether the anticipation in SEPTEMBER, just like this August.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, in September, the transfers will take place in the last 10 working days of the month, as required by the general rule of program releases. Therefore, it is not confirmed anticipation of Brazil Aid in September.

In this article, you will find:

Brazil aid

Brazil Aid in SEPTEMBER

Complete Calendar AUXÍLIO BRASIL SEPTEMBER

NEW ASSISTANCE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER CALENDAR

See what the calendar will look like

September 19: Users with final NIS 1

September 20: Users with final NIS 2

September 21: Users with NIS End 3

September 22: Users with NIS End 4

September 23: Users with final NIS 5

September 26: Users with final NIS 6

September 27: Users with final NIS 7

September 28: Users with final NIS 8

September 29: Users with final NIS 9

September 30: Users with final NIS 0

Note that transfers will continue based on the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). It is a sequence that identifies all users who are part of the Cadúnico of the Federal Government. This payment format has existed since the days of the old Bolsa Família. The Rule has not changed for this Aid.

Last August, the Federal Government issued a decree that brought forward payments to the first fortnight. In the last release, citizens received the benefit between the 9th and 22nd. However, the change was only valid for that particular month of August. So far, there is no new decree anticipating the September transfers.

In any case, citizens need to pay attention to the news to find out if the Federal Government will change its mind about the new system. So far, the transfers for September are confirmed for the last 10 working days of release, but the system can be changed only with a simple decree from the Ministry of Citizenship.

WHO WILL RECEIVE THE BRAZIL SEPTEMBER AID worth R$600

In September, Auxílio Brasil payments will be made to basically two groups. The first is made up of people who are already on the release sheet. We are talking about just over 20 million Brazilians.

These citizens do not need to worry about any type of registration renewal. The Ministry of Citizenship explains that they will receive the September balance automatically, as long as they remain within the project’s permanence rules.

The other group is made up of citizens who have not yet received any part of the Aid, but who comply with all the rules for entering the social program. The Ministry of Citizenship has been signaling that it will be able to insert more people into the payroll in September.

In both cases, it is important to constantly check the official Auxílio Brasil app. It is through the application that the Government will announce the details of who entered, who was excluded, in addition to the values ​​and other information about the releases.

Brazil Aid of R$600

In this second semester, Auxílio Brasil payments are impacted by the so-called PEC of Benefits. The text, which has already been approved by the National Congress, released the increase in the value of the program from R$ 400 to R$ 600.

However, the change in value is only valid until the end of this year 2022. As of January 2023, the system will make basic payments of R$ 400 again. So far, there is no official document that changes this system