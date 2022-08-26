In treatment for cancer, Simony shows new look after hair loss and reflects: “Some days I cry”

The artist has adopted the use of laces, a type of wig that is usually made of human hair and completely covers the head.

In the midst of treatment for bowel cancer, singer Simony lost her hair due to chemotherapy. She adopted the use of laces, a type of wig that is usually made of human hair and completely covers the head. This Thursday (25) she made a post on social networks and showed the new look.

In the publication, the singer posted a message of reflection: “A woman of phases with different types of hair. Is it easy? No, of course not, there are days when I cry, there are days when I want to be alone, but most of the time I’m grateful doing my antics and smiling,” she wrote.

Simony also said that she has become more and more attached to life and that she is willing to help other people who are going through the same difficulty: “Life has another meaning for me today. And I’m here to hold your hand too, if you’re going through for that. One day at a time”, he commented.

The artist also thanked the support of the professionals involved in her new look: “Thank you Lully Hair, what a beautiful, wonderful job, and I’m loving being several women with their laces. Luciana Alvarez, gratitude too, Edu Cruz. Thank you so much, my faith is unshakable, God is always God”, concluded the artist.