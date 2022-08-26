influencer has ventures and was a capricious girl

Digital influencer Pâmela Drudi, 23, shared a video on her social media showing the work in her mansion, which will feature a cinema, four suites, six bathrooms, gym, gourmet area, swimming pool, studio, dining and living room, among others. other rooms.

In April, Pâmela had already drawn attention by disclosing the amounts spent only on the floors of the mansion: R$ 1.1 million. At the time, she published an image of the value of the note, in which the exact value of R$ 1,072,266.03 appears.

But who is Pamela Drudi? splash tell you.

Born in the interior of São Paulo, Pâmela came into the spotlight in the media at a very young age, at the age of 17, thanks to her participation in Galera Capricho, a magazine program that featured a group of girls as Capricho readers-collaborators, representing the brand and being editorial consultants.

For the magazine, she described herself as someone who was very fond of putting on makeup and being photographed.

After participating in the magazine, Pamela created a YouTube channel. With 2 million subscribers, the channel shows Pâmela’s routine and has several videos with makeup themes and her family, made up of four brothers and four sisters.

With the sisters, Pâmela became known as part of the “Brazilian Kardashians”, in reference to the famous North American socialite sisters.

In addition to Youtube, Pâmela has great numbers on other social networks: on Instagram she has 4 million followers; and on TikTok, about 2.2 million and over 20 million likes.

On her Instagram, the influencer displays advertising for various brands and is an ambassador for a hair cosmetics brand, as well as a poster girl for an energy drink chain.

In addition to them, Pâmela also promotes other products such as makeup and even supermarkets.

But not only influencer Pâmela lives. The young woman has her own brands and companies and shows them on her YouTube channel, such as the Espaço Pâmela Drudi buffet, the Studio Pâmela Drudi dance studio and the Drudi Store, which sells makeup.

Pâmela is building a 900 square meter mansion in the interior of São Paulo. The influencer will also have an all-glass house on the outside.