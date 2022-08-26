Injured, Erison and Matheus should stay out of Botafogo x Flamengo | botafogo

Strikers Erison and Matheus Nascimento should miss in another round of the Brasileirão. The two did not show up on the field for this Friday’s training, which reduces the chances of the two returning to the list of related teams to face Flamengo, next Sunday, at 6 pm (GMT), at Nilton Santos, for the 24th round. of the Brasileirão.

Both are recovering from injuries sustained a few weeks ago. The two have not played since August 13, in the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. Without them, coach Luís Castro anticipated the debut of newcomer Júnior Santos, who has already started and scored a goal against Juventude, last Sunday. To complete the cast, young Daniel Cruz moved up from the B team.

Another absence, but on the bench, will be Hugo. The left-back has not trained with the group in recent days and was replaced by DG, also from team B, in this week’s activities. The trend is that this is one of the novelties among the related.

Since football changed its command, Botafogo stopped giving or confirming information about athletes’ injuries. During this period, exceptions were made only in more serious cases, such as surgeries.

Botafogo is 14th in the Brasileirão table. The team has 27 points, four above the relegation zone.

