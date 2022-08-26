INSS retirees do well and will receive EXTRA GRANA; check out!

Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who won a lawsuit against the municipality will receive from the Court the payment of the food court documents. The Federal Justice Council (CJF) released no less than R$ 20 billion for transfers.

For those who don’t know, the precatories are government judicial debts with amounts that exceed 60 minimum wages, today at R$ 72,720. they are different from Small Value Requisitions (RPVs), which are legal debts below this amount. Check out more about the extra features below!

INSS precatories

Initially, the forecast was to release R$ 32.4 billion for the payment of precatories in 2022. However, the authorized total ended up being lower, at R$ 25.4 billion. For INSS arrears, the amount defined was R$ 11.1 billion, destined for 2,213 cases of 104,599 beneficiaries who won a lawsuit in court.

Payments originate from the grant or pension review, death pensions, sick pay and other benefits. According to the CJF, those in charge of payments are the Federal Regional Courts (TRFs), which define the dates for depositing the funds. They take place via Caixa Econômica Federal or Banco do Brasil.

How to consult the INSS precatories

To find out if you will receive INSS funds, policyholders can consult the TRF website responsible for the process. The addresses are: