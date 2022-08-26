iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 with official date, Xiaomi with pure Android and more | TC plant

Today is Thursday, that is, it’s time to stay on top of another edition of Duty TC. As you already know, this is our weekly selection of the most important news of the last few days, all of which are gathered in one place so you can stay up to date. In this week’s edition, we have a routine operation by Anatel seizing around R$ 53 thousand in non-approved products in Shopee’s warehouses. In addition, WhatsApp started testing with the communities feature and even brought an important improvement to groups. Another important news is that the PS5 has gained a new controller with more customization options, while Motorola plans to launch the Moto G72 and confirms a big event for the 8th of September. Last but not least, we have Xiaomi wanting to return to the pure Android universe and Apple confirming the launch date of the iPhone 14 line. Scroll down the page and stay informed!

















economy and market

23 Aug

















software

24 Aug



Anatel seizes BRL 53,000 in products not approved at Shopee





In an operation carried out this week, the National Telecommunications Agency, better known as Anatel, seized around 2,000 products without approval at Shopee’s distribution centers. According to the Superintendence of Inspection, the estimated value of the seized devices is approximately R$ 53 thousand. Chargers, power banks, smart watches, speakers, wireless headphones and even cell phones were collected. It is worth remembering that the agency has already inspected the Mercado Livre and Amazon warehouses, and in both cases products without the necessary approval for sale in Brazil were also seized.

WhatsApp releases communities and tests profile picture in groups





WhatsApp beta is finally getting the communities feature on Android. The news was confirmed by the staff of WABetaInfo last Tuesday morning. According to the developers, the functionality is present in version 2.22.19.3, and the feature icon should appear in place of the traditional WhatsApp camera logo. When accessing communities for the first time, the user will be able to create their own community and add up to 10 groups with support for up to 512 participants. For now, the feature still does not hide the number of members of the subgroups and may not work in Brazil, since the messenger must respond to a request from the Federal Public Ministry and release the communities in the public version only in 2023. Another novelty released this week is present in the beta version for iOS. We are talking about the possibility of seeing the profile picture of other users in messages sent in groups. In addition to helping to identify other users — including strangers — the profile photo display ends up making the interface more user-friendly within groups.

Sony announces new DualSense Edge with more customization options





This week, Sony announced a new version of its controller with more customization options. We’re talking about DualSense Edge for PS5. Among the improvements of this new control, we have new adjustments for the adaptive triggers, allowing the user to configure them in 3 levels of depth. The analog sticks can still be removed and swapped with ease, allowing you to replace them as needed. Customization doesn’t stop there. It is still possible to adjust the sensitivity of the buttons so that they adapt to you, making it easier to use during online games, where a quick response makes all the difference. There are also two programmable rear buttons to perform the same actions as other buttons on the controller or that can still be programmed depending on the currently playing title. Finally, there is a dedicated button to switch the DualSense Edge’s working mode. The DualSense Edge will ship with a reinforced USB-C charging cable and a base that locks the controller’s buttons when in use. The kit also includes a box to store the controller and charging cable, making it easy to carry around in style.

Motorola Moto G72 has specs revealed ahead of launch





The first specs of the new Moto G72 were revealed in yet another leak released this week. According to the source responsible for the information, the smartphone will be released between September and October. In addition, it must be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor, and we will have options with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM. Although the details of the display are not available, the camera department will feature a 48-megapixel main sensor. The set will still have an 8 megapixel ultrawide lens and another 2 megapixels that we believe to be the traditional macro lens. selfies? We will have 16 megapixels on the front. On another front, Motorola confirmed that it should hold an event on September 8 to announce new smartphones. The company does not say which models it should make official, but three options are expected: Moto X30 Pro, the world’s first cell phone with a 200 MP camera, and the S30 Pro, which is currently its new affordable top. And last but not least, the Razr 2022, the new generation of its folding smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a design that rivals the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and iOS 16 get release date





Apple has confirmed the official launch date of the iPhone 14 line. The event should take place on September 7 and should be broadcast worldwide through the company’s official channels. The presentation is scheduled to start at 14:00 (Brasilia time), and this year we will have the presentation of four smartphones: iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Sources say that the biggest changes are reserved for the Pro models, as they will only have the new Apple A16 chipset and 48 MP main camera, in addition to a display with holes in place of the traditional notch. Finally, the event will still be used to announce the new generation of Apple Watch Series 8 and the release date of iOS 16.

Xiaomi may launch new smartphone sub-brand with pure Android



