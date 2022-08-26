Iron Maiden show in Curitiba will have free bus on the way home

The band’s new tour Iron Maiden arrives at Paulo Leminski Quarry this Saturday (27). The Pedreira gates will open at 5 pm and there will be traffic blocks in the region.

To avoid big traffic jams, those who go to the show will have free buses on their way back. Urbs made available six buses between 9 pm and midnight, from Paulo Leminski Quarry to Praça Tiradentes, a direct line with no stops along the way.

Users of public transport should be aware: the route 181 Mateus Leme will change; 979 Tourism; 020 Interbairros II (clockwise) and 021 Interbairros II (counterclockwise).

Line 181 Mateus Leme will have its route diverted to Aldo Pinheiro, Padre José Joaquim Goral and Mateus Leme streets. Line 979 Turismo, to Evaldo Wendler and Nilo Peçanha streets.

Lines 020 Interbairros II (clockwise) and 021 Interbairros II (counterclockwise) will have their route diverted to Rua Des. José Carlos Ribeiro Ribas and Mateus Leme.

traffic blocks

The streets near the Pedreira Paulo Leminski region may experience slow traffic. The Pedreira’s gates will open at 5 pm, but traffic blocks can start at any time, depending on the concentration of people in the place.

Traffic agents will be in the region to ensure safety when the public arrives. Traffic should slow down on the access roads to Pedreira through the neighborhoods of São Lourenço, Abranches, Taboão, São Francisco and Pilarzinho.

Blockades will be made on Eugênio Flor streets (between Nilo Peçanha and Judge José Carlos Ribeiro Ribas), João Gava (between João Enéas de Sá and Nilo Peçanha), Antônio Krainski (between Nilo Peçanha and Benedito Correia de Freitas) and João Enéas de Sá (between Nilo Peçanha and João Gava).

Residents of the region can access the blocked streets upon presentation of a credential or document proving housing on the perimeter.