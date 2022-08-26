Iron Maiden singer visits brewery in Curitiba and poses with fans

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, 64, visited the Curitiba brewery Bodebrown, in Hauer, this afternoon. The band’s concert at Pedreira Paulo Leminski takes place only on Saturday, but Bruce made the visit especially to get to know the factory, which produces a beer created in partnership with the British band, Trooper Brasil IPA.

Bruce also came to taste and approve the second launch that Bodebrown will make collaboratively with Iron: Aces High beer, which is expected to hit the market in September.

After the visit, Bodebrown announced a series of news for craft beer fans and the band. During the presentation by Pedreira Paulo Leminski, exclusively craft beers will be served, an unprecedented event in the history of Iron Maiden and rare on the circuit of major international shows.

The beers available will be the Trooper Brasil IPA, produced by Bodebrown since 2019, the imported Trooper Premium British, made in England, as well as a third label, created by the brewery from Paraná especially for the event: the Curitiba Event Beer.

The latter will only be available at the Bodebrown show and factory this weekend – it will not be taken to market. Bruce Dickison arrived late in the morning from Rio de Janeiro on a private flight and spent the afternoon there.

“The purpose of the visit was to get to know the factory and approve the recipe for the second release that we are going to release in partnership with the band”, says brewer Samuel Cavalcanti, CEO of Bodebrown.

“We tasted two options and Bruce chose the one he liked best. It’s a Hoppy Ale-style beer, with 4.7% alcohol, made with American hops like Mosaic and Citra”, says Cavalcanti. “It’s a light beer, with Brazilian characteristics, which Bruce liked: it has notes of tropical fruits, striking softness and well carbonated”.

Bruce Dickinson is also a brewer and passionate about craft beers. The entire creation of the first beer that bears the band’s brand, the Trooper Brasil IPA, was closely monitored by Bruce. He and brothers Samuel and Paulo Cavalcanti, from Bodebrown, met several times in Europe and the United States to carry out tastings and arrive at the final recipe.

“This time we had the honor of receiving him at the factory, which proves his and the band’s connection with Bodebrown”, celebrates Samuel Cavalcanti. “He has a great fondness for Bodebrown and it is an honor to create beers in collaboration with this rock icon.”

The invitation to visit had already been made a few weeks ago, but Bruce’s confirmation ended up taking place a few hours before and Bodebrown did not disclose in advance so that the tasting could take place. In addition to the final recipe for the new beer, Bruce also approved the design of the bottle that will be used

Created by Owens-Illinois, it features a relief inspired by a rocket, piloted by Iron Maiden’s mascot, the monster Eddie. Initially Aces High will be launched in 600 ml bottles. “He loved the bottle and the beer. We are very excited about this project”, says Samuel.

Bodebrown’s new beer with Iron Maiden, Aces High, doesn’t officially hit the market until September.

“It won’t be available at the Saturday show, therefore. But this weekend, it can be tasted at the Bodebrown factory, at the Trooper Day event, which we will be doing on Friday and Saturday. The public will be able to taste the same brew as Bruce tasted and approved”, says Samuel Cavalcanti.

On Friday, the event runs from 4pm to 9pm. On Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission is free on both days.