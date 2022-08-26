Iron Maiden singer visits brewery in Curitiba; VIDEO | Paraná

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson visited a brewery in Curitiba, which has a beer with the band’s brand among its own labels.
The artist performs in the capital of Paraná this weekend and was at the company, in the Hauer district, on Wednesday (24). The visit was recorded. Watch the video above.
Dickinson spoke with the Bodebrown Brewery managers and sampled some of the beers brewed there. Among the labels, the Trooper Brasil IPA, which has the Iron Maiden trademark.
On the visit, Bruce tried a new beer that will be the second release in partnership with Iron Maiden. The forecast, according to the company, is that sales will begin in September this year.
Bruce Dickinson, from Iron Maiden, visiting a brewery in Curitiba — Photo: BRX Filmes
The creation of beer with the British band’s label, since the first edition, was conducted by the brothers Samuel and Paulo Cavalcanti with the participation of the musician, who is also a brewer.
Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden, visited a brewery in Curitiba — Photo: Disclosure/BRX FILMES
The Iron Maiden show in the city takes place this Saturday (27), at Pedreira Paulo Leminski (Rua João Gava, 970 – Abranches). The tickets are sold out.
The performance is part of the “Legacy of the Beast World Tour 22” tour. In addition to Curitiba, the band has concerts scheduled for Ribeirão Preto (SP) and São Paulo, until September 4th.
Bruce Dickinson during Iron Maiden’s concert at the Mundo do Rock in Rio 2019 stage — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/G1