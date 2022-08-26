Is it worth asking for advance payment?

Is it worth asking for the anticipation of the FGTS anniversary withdrawal? Check out more about this possibility and stay tuned for interest charges!

The FGTS is one of the most important labor rights, being created to protect workers from a financial impact in a possible job loss. Thus, the amount, which is deposited in a specific account every month, ends up becoming an emergency reserve for the worker.

In general, it is withdrawn only in case of unfair dismissal. However, there are exceptions to this rule. And the birthday loot is one of them. But is it worth asking for the anticipation of this value?

Is it worth asking for the anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

First, it is necessary to explain what the birthday loot is all about. Basically, it is an alternative to withdrawal withdrawal, and allows you to withdraw part of the FGTS every year, in the month of your birthday. However, recently the government has also allowed loans to advance this amount, if you want.

That way, it works exactly like a payroll loan. The difference is that the installments are not debited from a retirement or salary, but from your FGTS balance. Currently, the maximum amount released varies from person to person. For accounts of up to BRL 500, you can take half the amount. For accounts from BRL 1,000 to BRL 5,000, you can withdraw 30% of the amount, and so on.

It is important to understand that, in order to apply for the FGTS birthday withdrawal loan, you must have made this option beforehand. With that done, you access the FGTS App and can authorize banks and finance companies to consult your available balance. Then, just choose the bank of your preference and contract the credit. But remember: these installments will be deducted every month from your Guarantee Fund.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Finally, beware of the interest rates applied. Do the math to find out how much you’ll pay in interest and see if it’s really worth it! Do not ask for the advance of the FGTS birthday withdrawal if it is not really necessary, as the interest is usually high and does not pay off. Also, do not withdraw the amount from the account before the deadline to let it pay off: this will make you lose money, as the amount charged more in the installments will “eat” all possible income in your account.

