Is that a dog? Pet goes through surprising before and after after being found in pitiful state

The dog Irie is a mix of the Maltese breed and when she was found she was in a state of calamity: long and matted fur.

Unrecognizable, she didn’t even look like an animal at all, but a furball thrown onto the street. Shelter volunteers who found her soon shaved her so she could feel better.

The puppy was found with long, matted fur. (Photo: Personal Archive/Hillary Gillinder)

After the rescue and visual transformation made by its rescuers, the NGO Rhode Home Rescue, located in Rhode Island, in the United States, took care of the puppy. Employees were amazed at the work the rescuers did, as the dog looked like another.

“Animal control did an amazing job with the grooming,” Hillary Gillinder, Irie’s foster home, told The Dodo. “She let them shave her for about 45 minutes before she started to get stressed.”

The volunteers who found her shaved for about 45 min. (Photo: Personal Archive/Hillary Gillinder)

No one knew Irie’s past, nor why her fur was in that state. The only certainty is that the cut did her a lot of good and that they will have to have a lot of love and patience to teach her to trust humans again.

The dog is in a foster home. (Photo: Personal Archive/Hillary Gillinder)

“She’s afraid of dogs specifically and very afraid of men,” Gillinder said. “We’re not sure what exactly happened to her before she came to us, but all we can do now is help her grow and make up for it with love and kindness.”

The little dog is very introverted, has not opened up to the foster home. But Hillary didn’t give up on winning her over. The woman takes her pet for a car ride — something she loves —, offers her toys and even puts on music to relieve her stress.

Irie has gradually built trust in humans. (Photo: Personal Archive/Hillary Gillinder)

“It’s heartbreaking to think about all she must have been through,” Gillinder said. “She’s going to have a harder life than most dogs. But she is absolutely looking to be adopted into her forever home.”

Hillary has been working hard to help Irie. And I’m sure soon her effort will be rewarded and the little dog will open up to happiness and find her true home.

