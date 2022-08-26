Is there a date for the minimum wage to be readjusted?

For those who receive the minimum wage, or the INSS benefit linked to it, an increase in remuneration should still take a few months to occur.

For those who receive a minimum wage or benefit from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) linked to it, an increase in remuneration should still take a few months to occur.

This is said because the minimum wage is only expected to be readjusted next year. Thus, if the correction model is the same as in recent years, the value will be established based on 2022 inflation.

In May, the government estimated the salary floor for next year at R$ 1,310.00. However, this value should be lower due to the projection of lower inflation than was expected at that time. In July, the Ministry of Economy reduced the forecast for the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) from 8.10% to 7.41%, which would make the value of the minimum wage R$ 1,301.81.

The INPC, an inflation index, is used for the annual correction of the minimum wage.

According to the Constitution, the federal government must correct the value of the minimum wage, at least, according to the inflation accumulated in the previous year.

Minimum salary of 2022

This year, the minimum wage is R$ 1,212.00.

Thus, to calculate the value for 2022, the inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) forecast for the year 2021 was used, which totaled 10.02%.

What is the impact of the minimum wage adjustment?

As disclosed by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage is a reference for 50 million people in Brazil. 24 million are insured by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The federal government estimates that, for each increase of R$ 1.00 in the national salary floor, an average increase of R$ 364.8 million in 2022 expenses with Social Security Benefits, Allowances and Unemployment Insurance and Continued Provision Benefits ( BPC).

