“It could have been different…”; Andreas Pereira reappears and exposes behind the scenes of his relationship with Paulo Sousa at Flamengo

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on “It could have been different…”; Andreas Pereira reappears and exposes behind the scenes of his relationship with Paulo Sousa at Flamengo 1 Views

Flamengo

The player who spent time at Mengão gave an exclusive interview to ESPN

Joao Costa

Per Joao Costa

Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF - Andreas gets real about his relationship with Paulo Sousa
Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF – Andreas gets real about his relationship with Paulo Sousa
Joao Costa

In an exclusive interview with ESPN, midfielder Andreas Pereira, who now plays for Fulham, from England, revealed behind the scenes of his time at Flamengo. He highlighted that he had some problems with coach Paulo Sousa, who was his commander in Carioca Rubro-Negro.

“With Paulo Sousa it was a little more difficult. He’s a great teacher, but he didn’t think the way I did. They say minds don’t beat and it can be harder. He always respected and respected him, but having this (greater) connection with Dorival from the first conversation, it was the same head and the same way of playing”revealed.

Andreas also stressed that he believes that if he had stayed longer at Mais Querido under the command of Dorival Junior, it could have been different. The midfielder highlighted that he had more confidence in the captain and that the time he spent with him was incredible and made him feel more confident and at peace.

“It could have been different. Dorival, from the first day, came to me and wanted me to stay. It was a sense of peace and I started to play better. It could have been different if he had arrived earlier in the season. I spent three weeks with him which were amazing”analyzed Andreas for ESPN.

“I would have liked (to have stayed longer). Who wouldn’t want to stay at Flamengo? A fantastic club, I felt really good there, but I have dreams in Europe. I had the opportunity to come to Fulham. Who knows, in the future, when I reach these goals, I may return to Mengão”concluded the midfielder about returning to Mais Querido.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Student finds rare Neymar sticker and fans offer watch and even litter of dog in exchange | Mato Grosso do Sul

What would you give in exchange for a figurine worth R$9,000? 21-year-old architecture student Bernardo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved