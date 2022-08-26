“It was suffered…”; After being run over, ‘Pantanal’ actor Gustavo Corasini, puts a probe and undergoes exams

The child actor, Gustavo Corasini, who played the character of Tadeu in the first phase of Pantanal, had his health status updated by doctors this Thursday morning. The actor has been in the hospital since last Wednesday, after suffering a serious accident with his friend who died.

The 12-year-old child actor broke his arm and leg, in addition to having fractured his pelvis undergoing surgery. Gustavo and Eduardo decorated the streets by placing World Cup flags, when they got distracted by another movement in the street, it was then that the sad accident occurred. Gustavo underwent surgery and is doing well.

“Gustavo had to put a tube that night, because he wasn’t peeing. It was painful, but it passed. He still has the urge to vomit due to medication. New x-rays were done, today we will know if everything is 100% with the surgeries. sleepy all day, but we talked a lot now at dawn, when he woke up. We pray and thank God for his miracle. Thank you all for so much beautiful message and love”according to the statement published on their social networks.

The actor’s family also thanked the medical team that has been attending to the artist. “Despite being a public hospital, as we know, there is a lot missing, but the human strength and the love of the professionals overcome all difficulties. of care, words of strength and comfort”reports the text.