“It will be 1 video per day”

Abhishek Pratap 7 hours ago News Comments Off on “It will be 1 video per day” 1 Views

After Alexandre de Moraes determined the blocking of the networks of lawyer Paola da Silva, wife of Daniel Silveira who failed to comply with a court decision and released a video of the deputy, the candidate for the Senate challenges the minister of the Federal Supreme Court. He states that he will continue recording videos to post on other people’s networks.

“Moraes’ decision is unconstitutional and therefore I will not respect it. Now I will post one video a day. In the networks of politicians, family members, friends, supporters. It will be by WhatsApp, Telegram, Youtube. Everyone will post. Moraes will not curtail anyone’s freedom. He is at war with the world and the more he digs, the harder it will be for him to get out of the hole”, says Silveira.

***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)(5)

Daniel Ferreira / Metropolis

In the color image, a man is centered. He wears a dark suit and tie and a white shirt.***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)

The relationship between Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, and President Jair Bolsonaro is, by far, one of the most tumultuous in the Brazilian political scene.Getty Images

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
In the color image, a man is centered. He wears a dark suit and white shirt.***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)

In the most heated chapter, on September 7, the president called the minister a “scoundrel” and threatened to remove him from office. reproduction

In the color image, Jair Bolsonaro's face is centered***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)

The reason? Moraes issued a search and seizure order against Bolsonaristas and blocked bank accounts of entities suspected of financing acts against the STF.HUGO BARRETO / Metropolis

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
In the color image, there are several people on top of a podium. They wear clothes with the color of the Brazilian flag***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)

“Get out, Alexandre de Moraes, stop being a scoundrel, stop oppressing the Brazilian people,” the president said in front of a crowd.Fábio Vieira

In the color image, a man is centered. He wears a dark suit and tie and a white shirt.***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)

Months earlier, in February, Moraes had arrested federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ), an ally of PresidentAline Massuca

Metrópoles 3 partner advertising
In the color image, a man is centered. He wears a dark suit and white shirt.***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)

Moraes is also the rapporteur of investigations in which the president and several of his allies appear as investigated. Daniel Ferreira / Metropolis

In the color image, a man is centered. He wears a dark suit and tie and a white shirt.***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)

The most recent is what Bolsonaro is investigating for associating vaccines against Covid-19 with the contraction of the HIV virus, which causes AIDS.Micheal Melo / Metropolis

Metrópoles 4 partner advertising
In the color image, there are people sitting on a chair in one of the STF rooms***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)

The inquiry motivated the start of another round between the twoMarcelo Camargo / Metropolis

In the color image, a man is centered. He wears a dark suit and tie and a white shirt.***bolsonaro-moraes-attacks (4)

“Everything has a limit. I play inside the four lines, and whoever plays outside the four lines won’t have the approval of the law. If you want to play outside the field, I play too,” said the president.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

0

Three days after Daniel Silveira dodged sanctions imposed by Moraes in relation to access to social networks and published a video on his wife’s profile, the new decision aims to curb disrespect for the measure. This Thursday (25/8), the magistrate ordered the blocking of Paola da Silva’s nets, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 15 thousand. The STF minister also ordered her to testify to the Federal Police within five days.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

iPhone 14 Pro: photos show device design and lilac model

New leaked images show what would supposedly be the design of the future iPhone 14 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved