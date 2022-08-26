“It will be 1 video per day”

After Alexandre de Moraes determined the blocking of the networks of lawyer Paola da Silva, wife of Daniel Silveira who failed to comply with a court decision and released a video of the deputy, the candidate for the Senate challenges the minister of the Federal Supreme Court. He states that he will continue recording videos to post on other people’s networks.

“Moraes’ decision is unconstitutional and therefore I will not respect it. Now I will post one video a day. In the networks of politicians, family members, friends, supporters. It will be by WhatsApp, Telegram, Youtube. Everyone will post. Moraes will not curtail anyone’s freedom. He is at war with the world and the more he digs, the harder it will be for him to get out of the hole”, says Silveira.

Three days after Daniel Silveira dodged sanctions imposed by Moraes in relation to access to social networks and published a video on his wife’s profile, the new decision aims to curb disrespect for the measure. This Thursday (25/8), the magistrate ordered the blocking of Paola da Silva’s nets, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 15 thousand. The STF minister also ordered her to testify to the Federal Police within five days.