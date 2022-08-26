Italian who announced the false death of Elena Ferrante wants to show that the social network is unreliable

the italian journalist Tommaso Debenedetti caused a stir on world social networks by announcing, on Wednesday night, the 24th, the death of writer Elena Ferrante, whose real identity remains a mystery. Debenedetti used a fake Twitter profile to publicize the fake newspost that was taken down half an hour later.

Elena Ferrante is the author of books that are critical and public success, such as the Neapolitan tetralogy that became the The Great Friend series – this is the title of the book that opens the collection that revealed the author. Another book by Elena Ferrante that turned into a movie was the lost daughter – it can be seen on Netflix.

It is a usual practice of Italians in their struggle to reveal what they believe to be the fragility of social networks. 10 years ago, he created the fake death of Pope Benedict XVI and filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, both alive. De Benedetti also invented the death of former Cuban head of state Fidel Castro, which took place four years later, in 2016.

“Twitter works well for deaths,” De Benedetti told the British newspaper The Guardian in 2012, revealing for the first time about his desire to expose how social media is unreliable as a news source.

“Social media is the world’s most unverifiable source of information, but the news media believe it because of its need for speed,” he said, back in 2012.

See five fake tweets created by Debenedetti, researched by The Guardian newspaper

@CardBertone: His Holiness Benedict XVI has passed away. We announce the news with great pain and consternation. March 8, 2012

@PresHamidKarzai: The attack on Afghan civilization is an act of war. March 12, 2012

@presMarioMonti: The news of Fidel Castro’s death was confirmed to me by EU Vice President Olli Rehn. March 6, 2012

@MinistroMontoro: The Spanish government announces the death of director Pedro Almodóvar. March 23, 2012

@PresAssadSyria: Documents published yesterday by a UK newspaper are frauds created against Syria and my family. March 19, 2012