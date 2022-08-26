Itaú (ITUB4) approves share buyback, Prio (PRIO3) resumes production in Frade and more news

This Friday’s (26th) corporate news highlights Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) which approved a buyback program for up to 75 million preferred shares of its own issuance. In addition, Raízen’s Board of Directors (RAIZ4) approved the 8th issue of debentures, in the amount of R$ 2 billion.

Meanwhile, Prio, ex-PetroRio (PRIO3), resumed production at Campo de Frade, in the Campos Basin.

Lavvi (LAVV3) and Camil (CAML3) approved the distribution of dividends to shareholders.

Check out more highlights:

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) approved a share buyback program, which will come into effect as of this Thursday (25), authorizing the acquisition of up to 75 million preferred shares of its own issue, without reducing the value of the capital stock, to holding in treasury, cancellation or replacement on the market.

The acquisitions, if made, will take place on the stock exchange, in the period from 08.25.2022 to 02.24.2024, at market value.

Prio, ex-PetroRio (PRIO3), announced that production has resumed at Campo de Frade, in the Campos Basin.

Production had been suspended on 15 August due to a breakdown in the FPSO’s inert gas line.

Raízen’s Board of Directors (RAIZ4) approved the 8th issue of debentures, in the amount of R$ 2 billion.

The net resources obtained will be fully and exclusively destined to the company’s activities linked to agribusiness, in its capacity as a rural producer, thus understood the operations, investments and financing needs related to the cultivation of sugarcane, commercialization, processing or industrialization raw material and agricultural products or inputs.

Lavvi’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of interim and interim dividends in the total amount of R$60 million, R$0.30700846287 for each common share issued by the company.

The company’s shareholders will be entitled to the dividend on the base date of August 30, 2022.

The payment of dividends will be made on September 9, 2022.

Camil’s Board of Directors approved the payment of Interest on Equity (JCP) in the gross amount of R$25 million, corresponding to the gross unit value of R$0.070584263 per common share.

All shareholders holding common shares issued by the company on the base date of September 1, 2022 will be entitled to the JCP.

JCP will be paid on September 13, 2022.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) closed the Special Purpose Society (SPE) Construtora Integração, created in October 2010, the company said on Thursday.

The SPE had the objective of building the direct current ±600kV Porto Velho – Araraquara transmission line, granted to Norte Brasil Transmissora de Energia (NBTE). The society’s activities were completed in 2014.

The asset had the shareholding of Abengoa (51%) and the subsidiary of Eletrobras Eletronorte (49%).

3R Petroleum (RRRP3)

Fitch Ratings has assigned, for the first time, the National Long-Term Rating ‘A(bra)’, with a stable outlook, to 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) and its proposed second debenture issue, in the total amount of 600 million reais , with a term of three years, as announced.

“3R’s ratings reflect the volatility of oil and gas prices, its limited geographic diversification and its modest production scale, although this is expected to increase materially in 2023, following the acquisition of the Potiguar Pole,” the agency said in a report.

IMC (MEAL3) has approved the sale of its indirect subsidiary of IMC F&B, located in the Federative Republic of Panama.

The sale of assets includes the operation and licensing right of the Carl’s Jr. in Panama, and takes another important step in the business transformation and simplification agenda, which aims to extract greater synergies between existing operations and reduce management complexity.

Energisa reported that energy consumption rose 4.1% year-on-year in July to 3,014.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

Agrogalaxy (AGXY3)

Agrogalaxy approved the appointment of Sheilla Maria Pereira Albuquerque as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of September 1, as well as the appointment of Welles Clóvis Pascoal to the position of Director Without Specific Designation, in order to remain in the company management, supporting the transition process of the new CEO until 12/31/2022.

The Board of Directors of Agrogalaxy, in the same meeting, appointed Welles Clóvis Pascoal to compose the Board of Directors, which will be timely and formally resolved under the terms of the Company’s Bylaws.

Streak Drogasil (RADL3)

The manager BlackRock reduced its shareholding in the company, now holding 82,082,955 common shares (equivalent to approximately 4.968% of total shares) and 3,172,595 derivative financial instruments referenced to cash-settled common shares, representing approximately 0.192% of the total number of common shares issued by the company.

VKR Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Crédito Privado Longo Prazo reported that it has reduced its shareholding in PDG, now holding 25,162,326 common shares, equivalent to approximately 44.8% of the Company’s capital stock.

