Maíra Cardi details her health status in her Instagram stories after the eye surgery she had this Thursday (24)

On Thursday afternoon (25th), Maira Cardi appeared on her Instagram stories to give her followers details of her health status. is that the wife of Arthur Aguiar he underwent eye surgery during the last few hours and decided to give details of a perrengue that he lived soon after.

The influencer explained that she lost part of her vision after spending too much time working with cell phones and computers. She confessed that she would need an escort, but left the requirement aside as she would be with her friend, Juliana Chagaswhich would also perform the procedure.

“It’s all, all dark because you can’t [ligar]. In fact, I should be [usando] sunglasses. Juliana is, look how cute! You have no idea what happened. What a shit! We just had eye surgery and have to be in the dark all day. It’s just a surgery where you obviously need a companion.” famous began.

Then, she explained that she ended up having a hard time leaving the recommendation aside. “And then we decided that we would have the surgery together. I was going to be her companion and she would be my escort. My, it didn’t! You are not understanding. We went through unfashionable perrengue, we couldn’t see anything and it blurs everything. It hurts, we start to lose consciousness and get dizzy. It’s a very strong pain, you know? And we wanted to call Uber to leave”, continued Maira Cardi.

When meeting the app car, she had to try hard to find the vehicle. “We were scared, with so much history of Uber. Obviously we couldn’t see, couldn’t see the license plate or get into the car. I couldn’t know where he was taking us, couldn’t get into the room. A pain, a business that is so inexplicable. We are alone, right?”, he said.

