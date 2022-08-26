Jade Picon gives work on recording ‘Travessia’ | TV

Jade Picon is already recording the next 9 o’clock soap opera, replacing Pantanal, on Globo’s screen. The ex-sister of Big Brother Brasil 22, a confinement reality show, will perform for the first time in the channel’s teledramaturgy. Even being praised by the cast and writer of Travessia, the digital influencer is working behind the scenes.

EM OFF exclusively counts what happens outside [gravações externas] and within Globo Studios. According to sources linked to the channel and directly with the chiara, character of Jade Picon, the blogger in recent weeks has been stepping on the ball during the recordings. The reason? Keep reading to find out.

Ex-sister of BBB22, Jade Picon is over-dedicated to doing well as a global actress. According to sources linked to the soap opera, the blogger is still nervous at the time of action and is getting some lines wrong. Even receiving the script in advance, the direction of Travessia reveals the situation and gives a “teaspoon” to the newcomer.

Another important factor is the friendliness of Jade Picon. Chiara de Travessia does not constantly interact with the extras, only with the main cast. But even so, it stops in front of the Globo Studios, serving the fans who are sitting in the lobby with selfies and/or autographs.

