James Webb telescope finds CO2 in exoplanet atmosphere

posted on 8/25/2022 1:07 PM / updated on 8/25/2022 1:19 PM



Artist’s impression shows what exoplanet WASP-39b could look like, based on current understanding of the planet. – (credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph Olmsted)

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere of a planet outside the solar system, called exoplanets. WASP-96b had already been observed at other times by Webb specialists and now exemplifies possible new attributions of the telescope.

WASP-96b is a hot gas planet with a mass equivalent to approximately a quarter of the mass and a diameter 1.3 times that of Jupiter. The temperature on the exoplanet is 900°C.

Unlike other cooler, more compact gas giant planets in our solar system, WASP-39 b orbits very close to its star — about an eighth of the distance between the Sun and Mercury — and completes a circuit in just over four days. terrestrial.

See the data found:













Using Webb’s near-infrared spectrograph (NIRSpec), experts have identified the first clear, detailed evidence of carbon dioxide ever detected on a planet outside the solar system.

Carbon dioxide is an important component of the atmospheres of planets in our solar system, found in rocky rocks such as Mars and Venus, as well as gas giants such as Jupiter and Saturn.

“Previous observations of this planet with Hubble and Spitzer have given us tantalizing clues that carbon dioxide may be present. The JWST data showed an unmistakable feature of carbon dioxide that was so prominent that it practically screamed at us,” explains Natalie Batalha, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of California at Santa Cruz who led the team that made the discovery.

For experts, understanding the composition of a planet’s atmosphere is important to explain the origin of the planet and how it evolved. “By measuring this carbon dioxide characteristic, we can determine how much solid versus how much gaseous material was used to form this gas giant planet. Over the next decade, the JWST will make this measurement for a variety of planets, providing insights into the details of how the planets form and the uniqueness of our own solar system,” says Mike Line, from Arizona State University, who also participated in the discovery.