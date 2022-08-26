Janones on Bolsonaro not going to debate: ‘1 intelligent attitude’

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Janones on Bolsonaro not going to debate: ‘1 intelligent attitude’ 2 Views

Editing with Andre Janones and President Jair Bolsonaro
Andr Janones (left) and President Jair Bolsonaro (right) (photo: Reproduction/Chamber of Deputies/Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

With the information passed on by allies to the columnist that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have given up participating in the debate on Bandeirantes network this Sunday (28/8), federal deputy and reelection candidate Andr Janones (Avante-MG) used the networks social media, this Friday morning (26/8), to comment on the decision. For the parliamentarian, this was the “first intelligent attitude” of the Chief Executive.

“After what we saw yesterday, for the first time in my life I have to admit that I see a very intelligent attitude coming from this being!” in Jornal Nacional, on Thursday night (25/8).

The electoral debate between opponents Lula and Bolsonaro would be the first official meeting between the main competitors in the dispute for the seat in the Planalto Palace.

So far, Lula’s participation has not been confirmed.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

The return of the longest Emirates flight announced, and with the great plane Airbus A380

Airbus A380 – Image: Emirates As the holiday season becomes the focus of travelers and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved