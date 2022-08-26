Janones on Bolsonaro not going to debate: ‘1 intelligent attitude’

With the information passed on by allies to the columnist that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have given up participating in the debate on Bandeirantes network this Sunday (28/8), federal deputy and reelection candidate Andr Janones (Avante-MG) used the networks social media, this Friday morning (26/8), to comment on the decision. For the parliamentarian, this was the “first intelligent attitude” of the Chief Executive.
NOW OFFICIAL: Bolsonaro JUST CONFIRMED that he will not go to Sunday’s debate at Band!
After what we saw yesterday, for the first time in my life I have to admit that I see a very intelligent attitude coming from this being! %uD83D%uDC4D
— Andr Janones 7040%u270C%uFE0F (@AndreJanonesAdv) August 26, 2022
The electoral debate between opponents Lula and Bolsonaro would be the first official meeting between the main competitors in the dispute for the seat in the Planalto Palace.
*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais