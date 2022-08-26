Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Season 4 Cast

The actor’s role has yet to be revealed.

When the boys return for season four, yet another familiar face to Supernatural fans will be in the series’ cast. It was announced today, the 25th, that Jeffrey Dean Morgan, from The Walking Deadwill be in next year’s cast of the series Amazon Prime Video.

The news was released today by Deadline, but no details about his role have been revealed so far. Morgan’s entry into the series doesn’t come as a big surprise to fans, especially after the appearance of Jensen Ackles in the third season as the Soldier Boy.

Erik Kripke, O showrunner in the boys is the creator of Supernatural and worked on the series until the fifth season. Previously, he had already been asked about a possible participation of Morganwho in the CW series played the father of Sam and Dean Winchester, and had said that he would like to bring the actor to the Prime Video drama, something that actually ended up happening.

At the moment Jeffrey Dean Morgan gives life to Negan in The Walking Dead, which is in its final season, but will return as the character in the spinoff series dead city, in 2023.

the fourth season of the boys does not yet have a release date.

