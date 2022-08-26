Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Cast

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (“The Walking Dead,” “Supernatural”) will join the cast of Prime Video’s “The Boys” season 4 as a recurring guest star. Details about the character he will play remain under wraps.

Morgan will go back to work Eric Kripkecreator of “Supernatural”, who acts as showrunner from “The Boys”. During his time on the CW series, he played John Winchester, father of the leads.

krypke spoke recently about his attempts to secure the participation of Morgan in the new season: “Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a super fan of the show, so he and I are talking. We’re trying to figure something out for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are talking and emailing and seeing that we can make it work with his busy schedule. So, keep an eye out for that.”

ABOUT “THE BOYS”

In season three, fans learned what happened in the heroes’ lives after the homeland captain (Antony Starr) be subjugated and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) start working for the government, supervised by Hughie (Jack Quaid). It was a quiet year,”mthe two yearn to turn that peace and tranquility into blood and bones. So when the Boys discover a mysterious anti-super weapon, they clash with the Seven, starting a war and investigating the legend of the first superhero: the Soldier Boy.”says the season’s official synopsis.

The cast still counts as Jensen Acklesas Soldier Boy; Nick Wechsler as blueHawkand Laurie Holdenfrom “The Walking Dead”, as scarlet countess. Join them in this new wave: Valerie Curry (“The Following”), as firecracker; and Susan Heyward (“Orange Is The New Black”), as Sister Sage. Cameron Crovettiwho lives the son of homeland captainwas promoted to the next year’s regular cast of “The Boys”.

All three seasons of “The Boys” are available on Amazon Prime Video. The next chapters still don’t have a set date to reach the streaming.

