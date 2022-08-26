Jota Quest will replace Migos at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

The band Jota Quest will replace the hip hop trio Migos on September 4th at Rock in Rio. The group led by Rogério Flausino will be the first of the night.
With that, Iza becomes the second to perform on the Mundo Stage. After her, the festival welcomes Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.
The Jota Quest show is part of the “JOTA 25 – Back to the New” tour. It will be the group’s fourth time at Rock in Rio. All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.
Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022. The event that takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 2022, at the Olympic Park, in the West Zone of Rio.
The trio Migos — Photo: Disclosure
The Migos would represent hip hop in the most pop day of the Palco Mundo in its debut in Brazil. The trio formed by Quavo, Offset and Takeoff made the megahit “Bad and Boujee” the biggest symbol of this invasion of trap, today the most played substyle of rap in pop.
After that 2016 hit, they’ve cooled off, and their latest album, “Culture 3,” is the only one in the trilogy that hasn’t topped the US charts. There are rumors of the trio splitting up so that they will only be on solo careers.
With the exchange, the schedule for September 4th looks like this:
- 00:10 – Justin Bieber
- 10:20pm – Demi Lovato
- 20:10 – Iza
- 6pm – Jota Quest
- 21:15 – Gilberto Gil with family
- 19:05 – Emicida invites Drik Barbosa, Rael, Priscilla Alcântara and Pastor Henrique Vieira
- 16:55 – Luísa Sonza with Marina Sena
- 15:30 – Matuê
- 2:30 am – Lost Frequencies
- 01h – Liu
- 23:15 – Samhara
- 22:15 – Sickick
- 20:45 – Dubdogz
- 7:15 pm – Cat Dealers
- 6pm – Gabe
- 5pm – Öwnboss
- 16h – Maz
- 20:05 – Funk Orchestra
- 17:55 – Buchecha
- 16:30 – Taylor
- 7:30 pm – Lil Whind (Whindersson Nunes)
- 17:30 – Wc at Beat & Guests Felp22, Hyperanhas and MC TH
- 19:10 – Evandro Mesquita and The Fabulous Tab
- 5pm – Lucy Alves
- 3:20 pm – Fonk’s Gang
- 4pm – JP Bonfa
- 15:30 – Pedro Mahal + Blues Hole
- 15h – Betta
Rock Street Mediterranean
- 17:10 – Orquestra Mundana Refugi
- 16:30 – Wallace Oliveira
- 15:15 – Celtic Land