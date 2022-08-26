Journalist talks about cancer and hair loss during treatment

posted on 8/25/2022 5:09 PM / updated on 8/25/2022 5:10 PM



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @susananaspolini)

Journalist Susana Naspolini, 49, has been diagnosed with cancer five times and is currently struggling with a bone metastasis. In an interview with Whoshe talked about the disease and how she faces hair loss.

Susana received her first cancer diagnosis at age 18, Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At age 37, she was stricken with breast cancer and then thyroid cancer. In 2016 came a new diagnosis of breast cancer. In 2020, she learned that she had metastasized to her bones.

Since March of this year, Susana started to undergo venous chemotherapy, after the treatment with oral chemotherapy did not give the desired result.

“My treatment goes according to what the exam shows. My doctor is monitoring and I do a PET-Scan more or less every three cycles, which are six chemotherapy applications. Every three months, you can say that I have a PET scan. -Scan to see how the disease is. Then my doctor determines which way the treatment will go”, she said.

Naspolini recalled his first diagnosis at age 18, which began with a lump under his arm.

“I had the surgery, the lump was for biopsy and the result was only ready in 15 days. In the meantime, I moved to Rio, rented an apartment, enrolled in Tablado [referência em cursos de improvisação e teatro no Brasil, e templo do teatro infantil, no Rio de Janeiro]. There was no talk of cancer at the time. But the result came out and it was lymphoma. It was then that my parents discovered Sérgio Simon, a very good doctor from São Paulo, very well-known, and I went to São Paulo for treatment. During the entire treatment, he came to Rio once a week to do Tablado and returned to São Paulo. It was a mess (laughs),” he said.





She says that, due to the treatment, she lost all her hair and that at the time it had much more impact than it does now.

“I lost it completely. It had a huge impact on my life. I was 18 years old and I was facing a disease that no one talked about. Today bald is that for me… I wanted to be bald? Do I think I’m beautiful bald? No, I prefer my hair. I didn’t want to lose my hair, of course. But I can understand nowadays that it’s a very small thing compared to the gift of life, of wanting to live, of wanting to raise my daughter. Hair — from the heart — it’s the least thing for me. Today I’m another Susana. And the fact that I have a daughter changes everything”, she said.





Asked how she handles treatment so lightly, Susana says it’s because of her faith.

“I have a lot of faith. I say that God’s presence is very real and it’s not just for me, it’s for everyone. I have many difficult moments, losing sleep at night, crying a lot, being afraid of dying and not being able to raising my daughter, the treatment not working. Everything goes through my head. There are moments of a lot of crying and fear, almost despair. Insecurity about the future… As much as I’m doing what I can, there comes a when there’s nothing else to do”, he said.

For the journalist, showing the treatment on social media is a way of sharing how she is feeling.

“It’s funny because I record asking for help, and the messages I get, I read them all. Maybe not in one day, but I read them all for sure. People have no idea how much strength they give me with a word, with a prayer . I record asking for help and, God willing, wanting to help people too. It’s a chain, you know? I think sharing my pain helps me bear it”, he revealed.