Just 2 minutes of walking after a meal is surprisingly good.

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – Walking after a meal, says popular wisdom, helps to clear the mind and aid digestion. Scientists also found that walking 15 minutes after a meal can lower blood sugar levelswhich can help ward off complications like type 2 diabetes. But it turns out, just a few minutes of walking can trigger these benefits.

In a meta-analysis recently published in the journal Sports Medicine, researchers analyzed the results of seven studies that compared the effects of sitting versus standing or walking with respect to heart health, including insulin and blood sugar levels. They found that brisk walking after a meal, for just two to five minutes, had a significant impact on moderating blood sugar levels.

“Every little thing you do will benefit, even if it’s a small step,” said Dr. Kershaw Patel, a preventive cardiologist at Houston Methodist Hospital who was not involved in the study.

Scientists say that a walk after eating can help with physical health. Photograph: Pixabay

Very light walking lowers blood sugar levels

In five of the studies the article evaluated, none of the participants had prediabetes or diabetes. diabetes type 2. The remaining two studies looked at people with and without these diseases. Participants had to stand or walk for two to five minutes every 20 to 30 minutes over the course of an entire day.

All seven studies showed that just a few minutes of light walking after a meal was enough to significantly improve blood sugar levels compared to, say, sitting at a table or on the couch. When the participants took a short walk, their blood sugar levels rose and fell more gradually.

For people with diabetes, avoiding sharp fluctuations in blood sugar levels is an essential component of managing their disease. It is also believed that spikes and drops in blood sugar levels can contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes.

Standing also helped lower blood sugar levels, though not as much as light walking. “Standing has a small benefit,” said Aidan Buffey, a graduate student at the University of Limerick in Ireland and author of the paper. Compared to sitting or standing, “light walking was a superior intervention,” he said.

That’s because light walking requires more active involvement of the muscles than standing and uses food fuel at a time when there’s a lot of it circulating in the bloodstream. “Your muscles are going to absorb some of that excess glucose,” said Jessie Inchauspé, author of the book “Glucose Revolution: The Life-Changing Power of Balance Your Blood Sugar.”

“You still ate the same meal, but the impact on your body will be less,” she added.

Walking for 60 to 90 minutes after eating brings the best results.

While brisk walking at any time is good for your health, a short walk within 60 to 90 minutes of a meal can be especially helpful in minimizing blood sugar spikes, as this is when blood sugar levels tend to peak.

Inchauspé also recommended get up to do housework or find other ways to move the body. This small amount of activity will also improve other dietary changes people may be making to help manage their blood sugar levels.

“Moving around is worthwhile and can lead to measurable changes, as these studies have shown, in your health markers,” said Dr. Euan Ashley, a cardiologist at Stanford University who was not associated with the study.

Mini-walks are more practical during workdays

Buffey, whose research focuses on physical activity interventions in work settings, noted that a two- to three-minute mini-walk is more practical during workdays. People “are not going to get up and run on a treadmill or run around the office,” he said, but they can go get coffee or even take a walk down the hall.

For people working from home, he suggested a short walk around the block between Zoom meetings or after lunch. The more we normalize mini-walks during workdays, said Buffey, the more viable they will be. “If you’re in a rigid environment, that’s where difficulties can arise.”

If you can’t take those few minutes to go for a walk, Ashley said, “standing will help you a little.”

The benefits of physical activity are never all or nothing, Patel said, but exist on a continuum. “It’s a gradual effect of more activity, better health,” he said. “Each additional step, each additional lift or quick walk seems to have a benefit.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Reproduction of any kind without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.