Khaby Lame, steal, haters and Zidane goal (25/08)

Torcedores.com now brings the main information that involved the day of the influencer Luva de Pedreiro. On Thursday (25) Iran went through the haters, with a goal by Zidane, praise for his friend Kabhy Lame and theft of his look-alike. All this and much more for you to follow from now on. Check out.

Being a digital influencer is living not only with praise, but also with criticism. Among the critics, some haters. However, this Thursday, Luva de Pedreiro countered one of his followers who criticized him on social media.

“Look at the guy cursing me there! Vacilão… Partner, don’t curse me. You’re cursing me, but I like you. I love you dad! You’re the best in the world! Never give up on your dreams.”

Praise for Khaby Lame

The social network was agitated this Thursday (25). Once again Glove of Mason and Khaby Lame, the king of TikTok appeared side by side on the internet. The video, in addition to going viral on the networks, also made Luva praise what he called “the biggest collab on the internet”.

“When the guy has faith in God, it’s gone. […] Today I released the biggest internet collab of all time!”, the Brazilian influencer said on social media.

stolen lookalike

In his social networks, the influencer’s lookalike Luva de Pedreiro, announced that he was robbed. Jesaias used the internet to make a statement and admit fear for what might happen to him.

“Guys, I was robbed. I don’t know what I’m going to do from now on. The way I got it all I’m gonna get it again. I was robbed at the entrance to the stadium. The cell phone was unlocked and I don’t know if the person will change the password. With the money from the videos and everything I was earning I bought the cell phone, which was my biggest achievement so far. I hope I don’t lose this account. But, if I lose, soon God will give me double”, wrote the look-alike of Luva de Pedreiro, on Instagram.

Mason’s Glove a la Zidane

The video of the “most beautiful goal of his career” has not yet come out. But Glova de Pedreiro has already announced that he remembers one of the paintings of Zidane, former Real Madrid star. Looking forward to receiving this goal?