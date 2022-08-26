Knotfest Announces Judas Priest and Pantera Reunion

Specialized in rock and metal culture, Knotfest arrives in Brazil for the first time and already has its complete lineup: Judas Priest and Panther Reunion were announced this Thursday, 25th, and close the program of the event that will take place at the Anhembi Sambadrome, on December 18th.

There will be two stages at the event: Knotstage, which will feature Slipknot closing the night, and Carnival Stage, with Judas Priest as headliner. The festival will also have the presence of Bring Me The Horizon, Sepultura, Trivium, Mr Bungle, Motionless in White, Vended, Project46 and also Oitão and Jimmy & Rats, also announced this Thursday.

The British Judas Priest are considered one of the forerunners of modern heavy metal and one of the most influential groups in the history of the genre. Pantera is one of the most successful metal bands of the 1990s.

Tickets are currently in the third batch and prices range from R$425.

Service

Location: Anhembi Sambadrome: Av. Olavo Fontoura, 1209 – Santana – São Paulo/SP

Date: 12/18/2022

Time: From 11:30 am

Gates open: 11 am

Age Rating: 15 years. From 05 to 14 years old, only accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Children under 18 years old cannot access the spaces in the VIP areas, even if accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Children under 5 years old will not be allowed to enter the event.

Runway – 3rd Lot: R$ 850.00 (entire) | R$ 510.00 (social ticket) | BRL 425.00 (legal half price)

For more information about VIP PackageExperiences options, visit Eventim.com.br

Official Box Office – No Service Fee Charge

Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium – Morumbi Stadium – Ticket Office 5

Gate 15A (West Visitor Sector), accessed from Avenida Giovanni Gronchi

Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Square – Morumbi, São Paulo – SP, 05653-070

Operation:

11/26 from 12pm to 5pm

Wednesday to Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm

Half-price and Promotional Tickets

Check at https://www.eventim.com.br/meia-entrada the half-entry laws, identifying who is entitled to the benefit and supporting documents.

Social Ticket: Part of the ticket price will go to The FriendshipCircle charity. There is no need to bring anything complementary to the venue on the day of the event.