Latvia topples Soviet-era monument | World

Latvia demolished a Soviet-era monument in its capital Riga on Thursday, despite protests from the Baltic country’s Russian minority.

Several cranes were tasked with demolishing the monument, a 79-meter-tall World War II memorial that became a rallying point for Kremlin supporters in Latvia, an AFP journalist noted.

Latvia, like its neighbors Estonia and Lithuania, is a member of both NATO and the European Union. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the country – a former Soviet republic like Ukraine – has expressed strong support for Kiev.

A man arrives at the Victory Monument in Riga, Latvia — Photo: ILMARS ZNOTINS / AFP

Erected in 1985, when Latvia was still part of the Soviet Union, the so-called Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders consisted of statues of soldiers and a woman around an obelisk.

The authorities decided to overthrow it after a vote in Parliament in favor of removing all Soviet-era statues, plaques and bas-reliefs by mid-November.

Latvia’s ethnic Russian community, representing 30% of the population, protested against its demolition.

Tourists pose in front of the Victory Monument in Riga, Latvia — Photo: ILMARS ZNOTINS / AFP

Every year, thousands of people from this minority would gather on May 9 at this memorial to remember the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Many Latvians identify this monument with the time when the country was annexed to the Soviet Union, a situation that lasted until 1991.

A group of activists tried to blow up the monument in 1997, but the bombs detonated prematurely, killing two people.

