Law of the ex in the Champions? Lewandowski and Haaland will meet Bayern and Dortmund again | Champions League

The main one is perhaps Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in group C, with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski having to face the German club he played for for nearly a decade. See below for other reunions.
Lewandowski meets Bayern again with the Barcelona shirt (Photo: AFP)
On social media, Bayern midfielder Thomas Müller sent a “message” to Lewandowski (watch below!).
– What a great giveaway. Mr “Lewangoalski”, see you soon in Munich – said the veteran, making a pun on the name of the Polish striker and the word goal in English.
Another German club that may suffer from the ex-law’s law is Borussia Dortmund, which will face forward in group G Erling Haaland, currently defending the colors of Manchester City.
PSG will face Di María, who recently left Paris for Turin and will defend Juventus, rivals to Messi, Mbappé and Neymar for Group H.
Di Maria said goodbye to PSG during the celebration of winning the French Championship (Photo: AFP)
French striker Olivier Giroud will also be reunited with an ex-club, now at Milan and who will face Chelsea in group E.
Giroud in the Chelsea days — Photo: Getty Images
UEFA has yet to announce the schedule for the group stage matches. Because of the World Cup at the end of the year in Qatar, the six rounds will be condensed into a period of just nine weeks.
The dates of the group stage rounds:
Round 1: September 6th and 7th
Round 2: September 13th and 14th
Round 3: October 4th and 5th
Round 4: October 11th and 12th
Round 5: October 25th and 26th
Round 6: November 1st and 2nd