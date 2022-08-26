Leandrinho counters Samara Felippo and says he is a present father

Former basketball player Leandrinho Barbosa countered the statements made by actress Samara Felippo about her participation in raising daughters Alicia, 13 years old, and Lara, 9, fruits of the relationship that ended in 2013. In Instagram Stories, she said that the assistant Sacramento Kings coach, NBA team doesn’t help her in raising girls.

In an official note released on his social networks, Leandrinho declared his love for his daughters and claimed to be a present father. He informed that he maintains virtual contact with the daughters, since he resides in the United States, and that he will see the children “soon”.

“I love my daughters, I’m a present father. I spend the holidays with my daughters, I even go to see them soon and, even when I’m working in the NBA league, I have virtual contact and follow their development in their daily affairs,” he said. Barbosa.

Leandrinho also informed that he pays alimony on time and that “there is also a condition for hiring a nanny or a third person who can help Ms. Samara in her daily life and take care of my daughters”.

“In addition to paying the amount of alimony, sufficient for school, food, housing, clothing, extracurricular courses, on time, there is also a condition for hiring a nanny or a third person who can assist Ms. Samara in the day to day day and care for my daughters, and if Mrs. Samara needed help from third parties to carry out a professional event, it was by her own choice, and I cannot be attributed any lack of help”, he added. .

Samara Felippo’s version

Actress Samara Felippo said today, in a post on social media, that the former basketball player does not help her in raising her daughters.

“I’m a single mother, really. Making a commitment for me is running desperately after a support network”, wrote the actress on Instagram Stories.

“The father doesn’t help. And no, he doesn’t raise together. He lives in the United States,” he added.