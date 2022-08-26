Learn how to carry a grace period in health plans – Renda Extra

The grace period is a period pre-established by contract in which some health plan benefits cannot be used. However, there is portability of the grace period, that is, the beneficiary can change plans without having to fulfill new grace periods.

The option is available to all consumers of any modality, as long as they meet requirements established by the ANS (National Health Agency). Are they:

1 – The current plan must have been contracted after January 1, 1999 or have been adapted to the Health Plans Law (law nº 9.656/98).

2- The price range of the plans must be compatible, similar.

3- The current plan cannot have been cancelled.

4- The beneficiary cannot have debts with the current plan.

5- If it is the first portability, you must have completed two years in the original plan or three years if you have completed Temporary Partial Coverage (CPT) for pre-existing illness or injury.

6- If it is the second portability, having completed at least one year in the original plan or two years if you have carried out portability with coverage not provided for in the previous plan.





However, there are still specific situations that do not require price compatibility or previous compliance with the permanence period. In general, this occurs when the consumer needs to change plans for reasons beyond their control, such as, for example, death of the holder, dismissal, cancellation of the contract and bankruptcy of the operator.

In order to carry out the portability, then, it is necessary to present documents that prove compliance with the requirements:





1. Proof that you are up to date with the payment of monthly fees: proof of the last three monthly payments paid, statement from the operator of the plan of origin or, otherwise, from the contracting legal entity that it is up to date with the payment of monthly fees.

2. Proof of permanence period: signed membership proposal, signed contract, statement from the operator of the original plan or from the legal entity contracting the current plan.

3. Compatibility report between the origin and destination plans or protocol number, both issued by the ANS Guide to Health Plans.

4. If the destination plan is collective, proof that you are able to join the plan. In the case of an individual entrepreneur, proof of registration with the competent bodies for contracting a business plan.

In the first half of 2022, the number of protocols carried out in the ANS was 2.1% higher than that generated in the second half of 2021, but 7.8% lower than those generated in the first half of 2021.

From January to July of this year, 162,754 protocols were issued, related to consultations in the ANS Guide, which does not mean that all of them ended up in grace period portability.

Of all the people who ported, 36% said they were looking for a cheaper plan, 25% wanted better quality in the service provider network and 17% said the reason was the contract cancellation.







* Intern at R7under the supervision of Ana Lúcia Vinhas.