Leonardo’s son fights in court to not pay debt of the duo ‘Pedro and Thiago’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

O son of singer Leonardo, Pedro Leonardo, is fighting in Goiás Court to not pay a debt of R$ 65 thousand, contracted at the time of the duo ‘Pedro e Thiago’, with his former manager, Marden Saddi. The value derives from an “exclusive contract of artistic agency, with assignment of rights and other covenants”, which referred to the sertaneja partnership. Updated, the debt in question is now over R$120,000.

According to the process, it all started when Pedro Leonardo signed a contract on March 27, 2013. However, less than a month later, on April 20, he suffered a serious car accident. According to the singer, in August of that same year, he was approached by the duo’s manager to sign a “private instrument of debt confession and other covenants” that revolved around R$ 65,000, referring to a termination of the artistic agency contract. of ‘Pedro and Thiago’.

However, in the lawsuit, Pedro Leonardo alleges that, at the time he signed the alleged debt confession agreement, he would not have been at the peak of his mental capacities, that is, “without psychic conditions to withstand

the abusive and unreasonable pressure exerted by the defendant [Marden Saddi] seeking to receive some kind of compensation for the interruption of the duo’s work”. Even so, at the time, an amount of R$ 10 thousand was paid to the then businessman.

Pedro Leonardo also maintains that he was not in a position to bear any obligation when he signed the contractual document. He was at a time when depended on his father, the singer Leonardo, his mother and his wife to do some basic activities of social life.

In the petition, the lawyer claimed that the injuries that the musician suffered in the car accident were so great, that it would be impossible to continue the country duo. “The injuries suffered in the accident became an insurmountable barrier to the continuity of the duo with his cousin Thiago and to the fulfillment of the obligations assumed in the contract signed as the defendant”, she said.

In the action, it is also requested that the private instrument of debt confession and other covenants be declared null and void, due to the inability of the legal transaction entered into (contract) to be taken into account.

O ex-businessman, however, contestedwhere he stated that “the claim of the applicant [Pedro Leornardo], that there was abuse of rights and the incapacity of the party, the fact is that such a situation does not match reality”. Regarding the debt confession term, he said that “it appears that the parties, without any reservations, agreed with the

amounts due”, and that the information was easy to understand, not

containing any evidence of abuse of rights.

The value of the lawsuit is BRL 121,432.80, updated amount of the debt.

Read too: