Life on Mars? NASA rover makes surprising discovery on the planet

NASA’s Perserverance rover sampled a crater on Mars that may have harbored microbial life;

Rock samples will be brought to Earth from 2023.

Core samples drilled by NASA’s Perseverance rover on the Martian surface are revealing the geology of a crater that scientists suspect may have harbored microbial life billions of years ago, according to articles published in the journals Science and Science Advances.

The samples, obtained by the robotic vehicle and stored for future transport to Earth for further study, showed that the rock inside Jezero Crater is igneous – formed by the cooling of molten material. The rocks also showed evidence of alteration from exposure to water, another sign that cold, arid Mars was long hot and humid.

Scientists believe the rock, formed about 3.5 billion years ago, could be sedimentary, formed as mud and sand deposited on a lake bed.

“Actually, we found no evidence of sedimentary rocks where the rover explored the crater floor, although we know that the crater once housed a lake and sediment must have been deposited. These sedimentary deposits must have eroded away,” said Caltech geochemist Kenneth Farley, lead author of one of four studies published in the journals Science and Science Advances that describe the geology of the crater.

Perseverance arrived on Mars in February 2021 and has been actively working on Jezero Crater ever since, using a suite of instruments, as scientists investigate whether Earth’s closest planetary neighbor once had conditions conducive to life.

He is collecting rock samples, the size of chalk on a blackboard, into tiny tubes that are to be retrieved by a spacecraft in 2033 and brought to Earth for further examination, including biosignatures – indicators of life.

Jezero Crater is 45 kilometers wide, located north of the Martian equator. It appears that the area was once abundant with water and was home to a river delta, with river channels spreading over the crater wall to form a large lake. Scientists suspect the crater may have harbored microbial life, with evidence perhaps contained in the lake bed or coastal rocks.